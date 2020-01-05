NEX San Diego, Sustainable Support System Supplying Ships and Sailors

On Apr. 28, with the arrival of the USS Kidd (DDG 100) in Naval Station San Diego, NEX San Diego proactively organized and coordinated a resupply of any required goods and merchandise for the crew.



“The NEX is always here to support our Navy and military members,” said David Thompson, General Manager, NEX San Diego. “During this COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that plans and situations are changing at a record pace and the NEX is changing how it serves its customers as well. We try to be as flexible and responsive as possible to whatever the Navy and our Sailors need wherever they are.”



Once Thompson was informed of the arrival of USS Kidd, he immediately contacted Lt. Adrian Copiaco, Supply Officer, USS Kidd to offer up NEX assistance. One item Copiaco stated the ship needed was personal laundry bags for the crew. Thompson surveyed all of his local NEX stores to amass a total of 347 laundry bags. Within hours of their conversation, the NEX team delivered the requested laundry bags to Copiaco pier side.



In addition to providing a resupply, NEX San Diego also developed its version of the Quarantine Support Program, coined the NEX Cares Program. This program is ready to assist Sailors who have been placed on restriction of movement (ROM), either onboard a ship or on base, so they can order much-needed essentials and merchandise.



Through the San Diego NEX Cares Program, service members can submit an order and pay for NEX merchandise via a secure encrypted Internet site. The customer receives an email acknowledging the order and an estimated time the order will be delivered or will be available for pick up by the Sailor’s command. Customers can purchase a variety of items from the NEX including food, beverages, electronics, personal hygiene, uniform items, health and comfort items, sports nutrition and cleaning supplies. In alignment with social distancing guidelines, all orders are delivered or picked up without coming into close contact with the NEX associate or customer.



Thompson and his team stand ready to assist any other ship that comes into port or Sailors that may be on ROM for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our mission is to provide quality goods and service at a savings to our military members,” said Thompson. “Supporting our Sailors with whatever they need, wherever they need it, is our top priority.”

