COVID-19 challenges increase PT competition

By 1st Lt. SCOTT KERCHBERGER

2nd Bn, 4th Inf Reg, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div



“PT might not be the most important thing you do that day, but it is the most important thing you do every day,” Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey.



FORT POLK, La. — Dailey’s words find a more important meaning during the COVID-19 climate. Without the ability to conduct squad-level physical training , leaders across the Army are working through ways to keep their forces physically fit, despite athletic facility closures.

Capt. William Vuylsteke, an assistant operations officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attributes the issue to motivation.

“PT is not hard,” said Vuylsteke. “In fact, it’s easy.

“A good PT plan is just one YouTube or Instagram search away. You just have to get off the couch and do it.”

With social-distancing restrictions, the Army faces new challenges in keeping Soldiers physically engaged. Soldiers are constantly battling urges to sleep through mornings and play Xbox for hours.

Many Soldiers do have the individual discipline to work out on their own; but, when it comes to combat, each team is only as strong as its weakest link.

Vuylsteke’s unit — 2nd Bn, 4th Inf Reg — has attacked this problem with two new initiatives.

The Unbreakable Warrior Program is the first initiative, led by Capt. David Forrester, the officer in charge of 2nd Bn, 4th Inf Reg.

The program provides information to Soldiers that will improve their fitness techniques and levels and posts videos to the battalion Facebook page featuring Forrester’s lessons on fitness topics such as proper lifting techniques, recovery, stretches and nutritional guidelines.

“The Unbreakable Warrior Program is making strides,” said Forrester. “However, the challenge is continuing to help Warriors recover while maintaining social-distancing in these unprecedented times.”

In addition to improving overall fitness through the UBW program, the Warrior battalion leadership challenges Soldiers to compete in the Warrior Workout of the Week competition, which constitutes the second initiative.

On Mondays, a new challenge testing the strength or endurance of a different set of muscles is posted to the battalion’s Facebook page. At the end of the week, two awards are given: One is for the fastest time or most weight moved, and the other is for the Soldier who shows true resilience.

Spc. Cole Lang, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Bn 4th Inf Reg, won the first competition by completing 50 burpee pull-ups in 4 minutes and 31 seconds, while wearing a plate carrier. Pfc. Carmelo Rodriguez and Pvt. Daniel Lozano, 2nd Bn 4th Inf Reg, came in second behind Lang.

“I’m excited for more,” Rodriguez said. “I like the challenge because it is tough.”

These Soldiers share a renewed excitement to compete and win. Their zeal as infantrymen feeds a desire to push their physical limits.

For more information on the Unbreakable Warrior Program and the Warrior Workout of the Week, visit the 2nd Bn, 4th Inf Reg on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/2ndBN4thIN/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2020 Date Posted: 05.01.2020 10:43 Story ID: 368993 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 challenges increase PT competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.