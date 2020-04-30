USS John C. Stennis Recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) recognized Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) during the month of April.

SAAPM focuses on the Navy’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) mission: protecting our people protects our mission.

“We are doing our best to spread awareness around the Navy,” said Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Maurice Hernandez, the ship’s SAPR point of contact, from San Diego. “You will see Sailors on the street wearing or putting up teal ribbons in their homes. You will also see Sailors changing the sexual assault awareness and prevention posters, updating and keeping the resources current and up to date, and making sure they are well published to the command. During the month of April, on top of the regular [training] requirements, we also have our sexual assault general military trainings (GMT).”

SAAPM typically includes training and events to assist in spreading awareness and prevention, along with getting to know the SAPR victim advocates (VA).

“Some events that are seen across different commands for SAAPM include a fun run, fashion shows, denim day, and announcements of SAPR facts and myths,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Courtney Cox, a SAPR victim advocate, from Cairo, Georgia.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the typical events can’t happen. However, that did not stop the SAPR team.

“This month we are finding ways to still stay productive through this pandemic while keeping social distancing protocols,” said Hernandez. “Typically the GMTs on sexual harassment have to be presented. This year we are making a video accompanied by a Power Point to be shown to divisions and departments for their training.”

The training helps Sailors differentiate between sexual assault and sexual harassment and how to report incidents. Sexual assault runs through the SAPR program and its VAs, while sexual harassment is reported to the Command Managed Equal Opportunity representatives.

“There is a difference between sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said Hernandez. “Sexual harassment can be jokes or anything sexual in nature that can affect the work environment. Sexual assault includes touching, threats, or physical force to a person.”

A victim of sexual assault has two options on how to report a case. An unrestricted report triggers an official investigation. A restricted report confidentially discloses the situation to specific individuals, such as VAs, Chaplains or medical providers, without triggering the official investigative process.

“The victim has the choice to make it unrestricted or restricted,” said Hernandez “However, if someone is a part of the Sailor's chain of command it goes straight to unrestricted.”

Doing the right thing is not limited to just one month of the year and no one is a bystander. With a collective all-hands effort, the Navy can defeat sexual assault.

The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

For more news on John C. Stennis, visit www.stennis.navy.mil or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stennis74.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 Story ID: 368956 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US