Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy

    Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with Relyant Global LLC work on a new $7.03 million shipping, receiving,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work continues steadily to build a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving/mail freight facility near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy.

    This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Contractor Relyant Global LLC was awarded this contract to design and build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.

    The contract calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have 19,500 square feet of space, Green said. This work includes all necessary infrastructure and related building needs.

    As of April 24, construction was 75 percent complete, Green said. Contractors continue to install sheetrock and finish and paint it. Also, doors have been installed, roof trimming continues, and exterior grading is taking place.

    Completion of the shipping and receiving facility should be sometime this summer, Green said.

    Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to “sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.”

    Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.

    Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.30.2020 17:28
    Story ID: 368943
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    military construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT