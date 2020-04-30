Four-Legged Friends Can Help Military Shoppers Win $3,000 in Exchange Gift Cards

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military families stuck at home during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military families stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic a little something to take their minds off of things: The Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest. Ten winners will receive a combined $3,000 in Exchange gift cards for submitting their cutest patriotically themed pet photos. Read more: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1lS. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Pets make great companions for those long weeks spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This May, they’ll even fetch 10 lucky military shoppers a combined $3,000 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards—without having to set paw outside the house.



From May 1 through May 31, authorized Exchange shoppers can send in a patriotic-themed picture of their four-legged friends for a chance to win the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest. Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 gift card, while eight second-place winners will each receive a $250 gift card.



“We wanted give our shoppers something fun and lighthearted to take their minds off the uncertainty and seriousness going on right now,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “As always, our Patriot Pet contest is also a great way to recognize military pets for all the support and camaraderie they provide Warfighters and their families in stressful times.”



Authorized Exchange shoppers age 18 or older can find complete contest rules and enter to win at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be selected on or about June 15.



