Drawing people together: JBLE Chalk the Walk

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia community participated in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia community participated in a “Chalk the Walk” event April 27, 2020. The theme of the event was essential workers and to recognize and show appreciation for the work they are doing day in and day out. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the national event named “Chalk the Walk” has become an example of hope during the social distancing order. On Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, U.S. Army Soldiers and their families participated in the event April 24, 2020 by taking to their sidewalks and creating works of art with chalk.



The 733rd Mission Support Group posted a flyer on their Facebook page inviting all community members to partake in the event and post pictures of their art for a chance to win a prize.



For the “Chalk the Walk” event, the 733rd MSG picked a theme relevant to COVID-19 and thanking the essential workers who are still working every day.



“We are encouraging the community to take part because we have a lot of essential workers on this installation who have to show up for work every day,” said Ninoshka Basantes, 733rd MSG marketing chief. “We want them to know they are not going unnoticed. The healthcare providers, child care staff, food staff, retail staff, maintenance keepers and even our leadership who are working hard day in and out, their efforts are not unnoticed and we appreciate them all.”



Mari Rodriguez, a military spouse living on JBLE-Eustis and her 14-year-old child, Gracie participated in the “Chalk the Walk” event to show their appreciation of the essential personnel for their hard work and dedication to the community.



“They are important people working their hardest for the community and trying their best to help as many people as they can during this confusing time,” said Rodriguez.



In recognizing and showing appreciation for the essential workers, Rodriguez thought the opportunity to take her kids outside in their free time would be a positive way to spend time in the community.



“These events help inspire the community in a positive way in such trying times,” said Rodriguez. “It gives us a moment to show our appreciation to our workers.”



There have been more than 10 submissions into the 733rd MSG competition for the best design on their Facebook page. The winner will be announced on May 1, 2020 at Fort Eustis Force Support MWR on Facebook.



The “Chalk the Walk” event brought the JBLE community together while still maintaining and following the safety guidelines but gave families the opportunity to get outside of their homes and show recognition for the essential workers who are still working day in and day out to accomplish the mission.