Under Secretary Manasco visits Tinker AFB

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The Honorable Shon Manasco, performing the duties of undersecretary of the Air Force, visited the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex on April 29 to observe how the Air Force Sustainment Center continues to meet the needs of the warfighter while overcoming challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.



Manasco met with AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland and OC-ALC Commander Brig. Gen. Chris Hill to discuss how the AFSC and OC-ALC continue to provide critical depot maintenance and supply chain management in support of Air Force objectives.



During the visit, Manasco traveled to Bldg. 9001 for an up-close look at operational changes and adaptations meant to minimize COVID-19 impacts to depot operations. Tinker senior leaders provided Manasco with a summary of other impacts to production as well as a presentation on how AFSC and OC-ALC Airmen are practicing CDC-recommended guidelines meant to ensure the health and safety of the workforce.



“Today’s visit is an important opportunity to see the work of our Air Force Sustainment Center team in action as they innovate and solve problems in an unprecedented environment,” Manasco said. “These Airmen, civilians and contractors are working hard to overcome challenges in order to continue providing high-priority, critical operational needs to the warfighter.”



During the visit, Kirkland acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak but emphasized the AFSC and Air Force Materiel Command continue to conduct its wartime mission every day, even in the midst of a pandemic.



“What we’ve been able to show in this visit today is that we continue to balance safety with the necessity of our mission,” said Kirkland. “The coronavirus outbreak has presented challenges, but we continue to adapt, improvise and work together to provide readiness for America’s warfighters.”



Manasco also visited the B-1 production line to see how the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group has adapted its operations. Leaders from the 76th AMXG briefed Manasco on the innovative ways the workforce has kept the mission moving forward despite the ongoing crisis.



“I am proud of the work this Tinker team is doing to innovate,” Manasco said. “Across every aspect of our sustainment enterprise, I see our Air Force team working to find new ways of executing the mission of Air Force sustainment. Relying on the expertise of our exceptional Airmen, we have more flexibility to ensure continued support to our global priorities.”



Throughout his time at Tinker, Manasco highlighted health and safety as a top priority. Manasco and his travel party wore masks and practiced safe social distancing during the visit. Additionally, Manasco said he was happy to see Airmen adhering to proper safety protocol while fulfilling their individual missions.



“Our Airmen and Air Force civilian workforce have responded to this crisis with tremendous courage,” Manasco said. “In the face of this unknown enemy, they have adapted and overcome. Each one of them has helped ensure long-term mission success.”

