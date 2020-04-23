Photo Essay: Road paving work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on paving a road in the cantonment area April 23, 2020, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on paving a road in the cantonment area April 23, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The road paving is part of work being done on several roadways over the three-week period at the installation. The construction is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors work on paving a road in the cantonment area April 23, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The road paving is part of work being done on several roadways over the three-week period at the installation.



The construction is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



