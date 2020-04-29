Continuing the mission during COVID-19

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey - As a majority of base functions have come to a halt and physical distancing methods were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 39th Air Base Wing continues to support and protect U.S. and NATO assets.



Some organizations don’t have the luxury of completing their mission from home via teleworking during this period.



Airmen at the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), for example, continue to keep Incirlik Air Base prepared, even with the implementation of minimal manning.



“We work hand-in-hand with different organizations to try to find a creative way to get service members where they need to be,” said Senior Airmen Inez Klevenskaya, 39th LRS, Traffic Management Office (TMO) passenger travel clerk. “Be patient. We are trying to get people with a higher priority out as best as we can.”



The 39th LRS is responsible for executing war readiness, transportation, supply and fuel support. Whether personnel, materials or property is moved, stored, distributed, deployed or received on Incirlik, the 39th LRS is involved.



Airmen of the 39th LRS are doing what they can to move personnel and property in accordance with exceptions to the new stop movement policy. TMO passenger travel can be reached at 676-6520 and personal property can be reached at 676-6030. Services are available by appointment only.



The 39th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) has been embracing their motto, “Ops never stops!” by continuing to provide air traffic control, weather services, intelligence support, airfield management and airfield systems maintenance.



With the busy ops tempo and the added stress of COVID-19, some have had to rely heavily on their personal resilience.



“A lot of people work out--for me, I have my spiritual resilience and I lean on that,” said Tech. Sgt. Damian Mize, 39th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor. “But even if I needed help--say my spiritual resilience was running low, I know I could talk to my coworkers and my leadership and it’s going to get knocked out at the lowest level.”



The 39th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) can play a role in resilience much like LRS, by doing their job to the best of their abilities despite all the COVID madness.



CPTS continues to develop, manage and oversee all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations despite closing their doors to customers.



“Even during this crazy time, the mission to support our members remains our priority,” said Airman 1st Class Caroline Mixon, a 39th CPTS financial technician. “We’re here to make people’s lives easier, not harder.”



The 39th CPTS provides financial assistance for over 2,500 members on base. For financial services you can either email 39cpts.financialservices@us.af.mil or call 676-8397.



The mission of the 39th ABW to support and protect U.S. and NATO assets and people throughout Turkey while providing a full spectrum of capabilities to the warfighter remains the priority on Incirlik Air Base, despite having to work around restrictions and physical distancing due to COVID-19.

