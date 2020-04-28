Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    French Navy Officer Partners with U.S. Counterparts in NYC

    French Navy Captain Works with U.S. Navy Liaison Officers during the COVID-19 Response

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald | 200426-N-MX527-1011 NEW YORK CITY (April 26, 2020)- French navy Capt. Paul Brossollet,...... read more read more

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Robert Northnagle 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NEW YORK - French navy Capt. Paul Brossollet has been assisting his U.S. counterparts at Javits Medical Center, working as a liaison officer to agencies operating throughout the joint command center while providing assistance to the city of New York during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

    Brossollet, who has been embedded within the Commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) in Norfolk, Virginia since Aug. 19, volunteered to support New York's effort against the outbreak of COVID-19.

    “I’m glad to be a tiny illustration of the willingness of the U.S. and France, along with the other NATO allied nations represented in Joint Forces Command Norfolk and C2F to stick together against this disease,” said Brossellet. “I’m very grateful to the Commander of U.S. Second Fleet to have made this happen.”

    The Department of Defense has been pursuing a three-pronged effort in New York City through the high-end capability provided by the USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), large capacity within the Javits Center, and augmentation of medical professionals directly to 11 local hospitals.

    Comfort is working with the Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of the U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Liaison officers like Brossollet and U.S. Navy Capt. David Thames, a chaplain with C2F functioning as the liaison team lead, support the patient transfer process between Comfort and city hospitals.

    Thames said Brossollet supports the effort to maintain an ongoing liaison with federal, state, and New York City agencies and organizations in support of the operations associated with patient treatment aboard Comfort.

    “Brossollet’s contributions have demonstrated the incredibly important partnership of the U.S. Navy and their allied partners,” said Thames. “By representing his country here during a time of crisis, he is strengthening the bonds of an important friendship.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 11:44
    Story ID: 368749
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Navy Officer Partners with U.S. Counterparts in NYC, by CPO Robert Northnagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    France
    USN
    partnership
    U.S. Navy
    C2F
    COVID-19
    #killthevirus
    Javits
    #inthistogehter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT