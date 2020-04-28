French Navy Officer Partners with U.S. Counterparts in NYC

NEW YORK - French navy Capt. Paul Brossollet has been assisting his U.S. counterparts at Javits Medical Center, working as a liaison officer to agencies operating throughout the joint command center while providing assistance to the city of New York during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.



Brossollet, who has been embedded within the Commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) in Norfolk, Virginia since Aug. 19, volunteered to support New York's effort against the outbreak of COVID-19.



“I’m glad to be a tiny illustration of the willingness of the U.S. and France, along with the other NATO allied nations represented in Joint Forces Command Norfolk and C2F to stick together against this disease,” said Brossellet. “I’m very grateful to the Commander of U.S. Second Fleet to have made this happen.”



The Department of Defense has been pursuing a three-pronged effort in New York City through the high-end capability provided by the USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), large capacity within the Javits Center, and augmentation of medical professionals directly to 11 local hospitals.



Comfort is working with the Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of the U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Liaison officers like Brossollet and U.S. Navy Capt. David Thames, a chaplain with C2F functioning as the liaison team lead, support the patient transfer process between Comfort and city hospitals.



Thames said Brossollet supports the effort to maintain an ongoing liaison with federal, state, and New York City agencies and organizations in support of the operations associated with patient treatment aboard Comfort.



“Brossollet’s contributions have demonstrated the incredibly important partnership of the U.S. Navy and their allied partners,” said Thames. “By representing his country here during a time of crisis, he is strengthening the bonds of an important friendship.”

