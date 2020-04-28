Press Release #20-002 April 28, 2020



Camp Pendleton, Calif. – Lt. Col. Geoffry Michael Hollopeter, a respected leader and the former Commanding Officer of 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, passed away on April 3, 2020 in San Diego, California, after going into cardiac arrest.



“Lt. Col. Hollopeter was well known throughout the Marine Corps for his impeccable character and intellect,” said Col. Robert Weiler, commanding officer of 5th Marine Regiment. “He led his Marines with humility, and was a servant leader of impeccable moral and ethical code who shaped the lives of countless Marines.”



Lt. Col. Hollopeter was a prior enlisted Marine who served as a Light Armored Vehicle crewmen before earning his commission in May 2001. He led a successful career as an infantry officer that included numerous combat deployments to both Afghanistan and Iraq, and command of Marines at the platoon, company, recruiting station and battalion levels.



Lt. Col. Hollopeter’s personal decorations include The Bronze Star Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device and Gold Star (second award), the Purple Heart Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star (second award), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device and Gold Star (second award) and the Combat Action Ribbon with Gold Star (second award).



Our hearts are with the Hollopeter family during this difficult time.





-USMC-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 04.28.2020 17:34 Story ID: 368730 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Marine Division Press Office, by Cpl Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.