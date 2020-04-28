Photo Essay: JLTV operations at Fort McCoy

Soldiers drive a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) through the cantonment area April 23, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.
JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy
