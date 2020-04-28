Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Soldiers observe Earth Day with lakeside cleanup effort

Photo Essay by 1st Sgt. Leonardo Ramos
Fort McCoy Garrison
Soldiers with various Fort McCoy units and organizations, practicing social distancing, participated in an Earth Day trash cleanup effort at an installation lake April 22, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
