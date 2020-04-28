Soldiers from Bravo Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Forward, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, worked with Polish forces from 1st Brigade, Territorial Defense Force here. The U.S. Soldiers and Polish service members distributed food to local authorities and medical facilities on April 28, 2020, in Monki, Poland, in support of Operation Resilient Spring (ORS).
ORS is a Polish initiative that aims to strengthen the resiliency of local communities in Poland during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to support local authorities and medical facilities through the distribution of food.
Polish TDF and Soldiers from the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion will continue to interoperate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support local communities in Poland.
This work, 418th Soldiers deliver food to Polish citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic, by SGT Anna Churco
