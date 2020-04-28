Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    418th Soldiers deliver food to Polish citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

    418th Soldiers deliver food to Polish citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Bravo Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, 308th Civil Affairs...... read more read more

    MONKI, POLAND

    04.28.2020

    Story by Sgt. Anna Churco 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Forward, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, worked with Polish forces from 1st Brigade, Territorial Defense Force here. The U.S. Soldiers and Polish service members distributed food to local authorities and medical facilities on April 28, 2020, in Monki, Poland, in support of Operation Resilient Spring (ORS).
    ORS is a Polish initiative that aims to strengthen the resiliency of local communities in Poland during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to support local authorities and medical facilities through the distribution of food.
    Polish TDF and Soldiers from the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion will continue to interoperate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support local communities in Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 15:58
    Story ID: 368712
    Location: MONKI, PL 
    Hometown: BELTON, MO, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 418th Soldiers deliver food to Polish citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic, by SGT Anna Churco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Poland
    1ID
    EUCOM
    Military
    USArmy
    CivilAffairs
    Defender
    418th
    ORS
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    1stInfantryDivision
    DefenderEurope
    Defender20
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT