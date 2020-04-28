Cactus Soldiers of the 103d ESC- Mission Success in the CENTCOM AOR

Army Reserve Soldiers from across 32 states and territories, to include Germany, came together to accomplish commendable operational level sustainment support in the Middle East.



The 103d (Expeditionary) Sustainment Command (ESC) arrived in the Middle East in August 2019 and now prepares to furl their unit colors and head back to Des Moines, Iowa. However, their accomplishments and response to adversity in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) made a lasting impact on future operations.



Praiseworthy accomplishments of the 103d ESC as an organization include:



• Executing critical planning for the prograde and retrograde of vital supplies during the Turkish Military conflict in Syria

• Provided continuous sustainment support during the Iranian aggression, requiring flexibility at a time of uncertainty

• Enforced Soldier and operational safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. Identified problems, delivered solutions, and met the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Commanding General’s (CG) priorities and anticipated requirements

• Established clear and open lines of communication to build and enhance regional partnerships



The 103d ESC’s mission was a continuation of their predecessor – the 184th ESC.



“The 103d ESC’s mission was to successfully assume the role and mission set from the 184th ESC as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s (TSC) Operational Command Post (OCP),” said Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, 103d ESC.



“Upon our arrival, our mission was to ensure that our warfighters have everything they need to carry out their job – from fuel to water to ammunition,” added Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Hassler, senior enlisted advisor, 103d ESC.



Geck told his team from the beginning that their mission would be multifaceted and require many moving parts.



“The Cactus Team needed to understand the complexities of executing theater operational level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the USCENTCOM AOR,” said Geck. “They needed to build upon or establish relationships to support Maj. Gen. John Sullivan’s, the 1st TSC Commanding General, priorities. Additionally, the Cactus Team understood that they would be very busy, very engaged, and the end result would be very rewarding.”



One important section that was paramount in supporting mission success was the Support Operations (SPO).



“The Support Operations section was responsible for all elements of logistics throughout the CENTCOM AOR, to include: transportation, contracting, mortuary affairs, supply and services, maintenance, fuel and water, munitions, as well as sustainment automation support management office (SASMO) and Global Combat Support System (GCSS)-Army support,” said Col. Tomika Seaberry, assistant chief of staff - SPO, 103d ESC. “Our sections provided strategic oversight of all of these commodities which ensured that the warfighters received all of the tools they needed to sustain life support and successfully complete their missions.”



Some key accomplishments of the SPO section include:



• The Maintenance team raised the theater readiness rate from 90% to 94%

• The Transportation team successfully supervised over 418 cargo movements throughout the USCENTCOM AOR by air, land, and sea

• The Container management team manufactured a plan which decreased container detention fees in the USCENTCOM AOR by 50% from fiscal year 2019 and saved the USCENTCOM over 1.2 million dollars in the first quarter of 2020



Another section that contributed to success within the Cactus Team was the Operational Contract Support (OCS) cell.



“OCS has worked tirelessly to meet U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Optimal Standard directives. We hosted numerous optimization working groups and aggressively conducted mission analysis and developed cost reduction courses of action for all 1st TSC contracts,” said Maj. Cheryl Foston, chief – OSC, 103d ESC. “These efforts resulted in the elimination/streamline of non-mission essential contractual services and $32 million in cost savings - which amounts to nearly 16.9% of the 1st TSC contract value and 11% of the overall 1st TSC budget.”



Although the mission comes first while deployed, it’s also a time for growth – physically, mentally, and financially.



“While deployed our Soldiers agreed to improve themselves physically by conducting Physical Training and eating healthy; mentally through professional educational development opportunities; and financially by taking advantage of saving extra income or paying down debt,” said Geck. “My intent was for our leaders to take care of their Soldiers, their Soldiers’ Families, and to concentrate on our mission. I explained that I was ‘All In’ and expected the same from them.”



Many of the 103d ESC Cactus Soldiers took advantage of the opportunity to grow, which resulted in the following achievements:



• 1st place in the Kuwait Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) soccer league

• 2nd place in the Kuwait MWR softball league

• 18 Soldiers completed the Basic Leaders Course

• Soldiers participating in events such as multiple MWR 5ks, the Bataan Death March Commemoration, Taji 100 mile challenge, 103rd ESC 100 mile challenge, Army 10 mile shadow run, Norwegian Foot March, and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge



The many accomplishments of the Cactus Team did not come without adversity.



“Some of the biggest accomplishments that we achieved as a team had to deal with the unique experiences that were thrown at us throughout the deployment – such as the drawdown of Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hassler. “Nobody would have expected these sort of requirements to be asked of us prior to our mobilization; however, we responded to each situation that was thrown and did very well to protect our force in Kuwait, as well as throughout the rest of the USCENTCOM AOR.”



“During some of the challenging times, such as the recent travel ban due to COVID-19, there has been a lot of uncertainty which has taken a toll on our unit morale,” said Capt. Shelby Peters, headquarters and headquarters company commander, 103d ESC. “However, as with all of the other challenges we have faced over the past eight months, our Soldiers continue to rely on one another for strength to overcome these hard times.”



“This is a large organization with 200+ leaders, so there was no time for micromanagement. Our leaders were empowered with their CG’s intent,” added Geck. “They displayed internal drive and exceptional initiative as a direct result of empowerment and buy in. The Team didn’t disappoint and worked amazing miracles to accomplish tremendous things.”



Success of the 103d ESC can be attributed to understanding requirements, profound leadership, and the vast levels of experience that many of the Soldiers possess.



“First, being able to lean forward by defining the problem and understanding the requirements along with identifying the task and purpose, said Geck. “Second, their ability to convey the sense of urgency to condense and compress standardized timelines with our Joint Logistics Enterprise partners to better support our number one customer, the Warfighter. The Cactus Team created immediate short term fixes to problems which bought time to complete long range solutions. Third, our CJTF-OIR, TF Spartan, G9 and KMOD Liaison Teams established or furthered relationships flourished; thus, supporting and enabling success for the entire 1st TSC Team. Finally, conducting continual Command Group Town halls with our Soldiers flattened communications and allowed for the CSM and I to identify holes and dispel rumors which, if allowed, can reduce team building. By the way, team building is a continual process.”



“Despite being seventy percent cross-leveled and brought together very shortly before deployment, the level of professionalism, cohesion, and subject matter expertise displayed by the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers was unparalleled and enabled the 103d to be highly successful in their support of the warfighter,” added Seaberry. “The adaptability of the team was remarkable as they met an extremely wide range of challenges from base closures, draw-downs, build-ups, Iranian aggression, and COVID-19.”



A final aspect that contributed to the success of the 103d ESC was, “the level of professionalism and level of experience that we were able to bring team,” added Hassler. “We were able to leverage that professionalism and experience in the right areas to execute our mission.”



Geck is proud of his team’s accomplishments and offers the following remarks:



The Cactus Team was committed and ‘100% All In’ for this complex mission. They quickly learned their roles, responsibilities and identified requirements. Our Team worked together as if we had grown up amongst each other for many years when in reality the final 45% joined four months prior to the deployment. Soldiers transferred into our organization clearly had a positive impact and defined what it was to be a member of the Cactus Team. Our Soldiers proudly displayed cactus memorabilia on their person and at their work stations throughout the deployment.



Both Command Sgt. Maj. Hassler and I are extremely proud of our Cactus Team. They expertly managed through chaos and exceptionally led through chaos. Moreover, force protection is our number one priority and sometimes it was challenging, especially during COVID-19, but we made improvements to our work areas and living areas which improved our Soldiers’ quality of life.



Throughout this deployment, we had many key partners which enabled us to succeed. First, BG Clint Walker and his Magnolia Team from the 184th ESC, our predecessors, partnered with us early and prepared us for the transition. Then, MG Sullivan and his 1stTSC Team provided exceptional leadership and guidance throughout our deployment. My thanks to the many other Joint, Interagency, and Multi-National Teams who came together, specifically Kuwait Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Ministry of Defense, U.S. Army Central, Task Force Spartan, U.S. Central Command Deployment Distribution Operations Center, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Army Sustainment Command, and Combined Arms Support Command. In addition, we had support from our Family Members and Civilian Employers (for our Reserve and Guardsman Soldiers), who allow us to proudly serve our great nation. There are probably some folks mistakenly absent from that list because many people assisted us during this deployment. It takes an entire Team to push and pull the wagon.



Our Cactus Team members were clearly ‘All In’ and not only gave this deployment a shot, they gave it their BEST shot!



“We Succeed, First Team, Patton’s Own”



The 103d ESC’s transfer of authority with the 311th ESC, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is set to take place in May, 2020. Soldiers of the 103d ESC will depart theater and head back to the states shortly afterwards.



With the motto, “We Succeed,” the 103d ESC showed exactly what that means by working tirelessly in carrying out sustainment operations in the USCENTCOM AOR and setting the stage for the 311th ESC.

