A Sailor’s development begins before they even step on the bus to go to basic training and continues throughout their career. It’s the job of the senior members of the Navy to pass down their knowledge and expertise to junior Sailors through mentorship and training.



To facilitate the development of Sailors, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) has begun to implement the Sailor 360 program onboard.



“Sailor 360 is an umbrella term for an innovative, creative, command-developed leadership program modeled after CPO 365, which was primarily for First Class Petty Officers going up for chief [petty officer],” said Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jaime Johnson, a chairman of the Sailor 360 program on Bataan. “Sailor 360 encompasses all ranks and grades so everyone gets the opportunity to receive training to help them become better leaders. The program is open to any Sailor who wants to receive leadership training.”



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Kalexis Rodriguez, a Sailor 360 chairman onboard said each facilitator covers various topics of leadership and has a different teaching method.



“Some use (computer presentations), some ask questions and some give examples; but the key is to get the crowd involved, not just us talking the entire time,” said Rodriguez. “The great thing about the Sailor 360 program is that it is command-based, so commands have the opportunity to tailor their training for what they feel is needed for the crew.“



Rodriguez said each class can vary depending on teaching and learning styles, and that Sailor 360 can provide insight to the instructors as well.



“We’re targeting everything from day-to-day situations, to work-related situations to even help the Sailors outside the Navy,” said Rodriguez. “Everyone is different, but you can put your experiences in there. You can incorporate E-6s to help out so we can get their perspectives as well. I think that drives home the idea that everyone can learn from this no matter what rank you are. It benefits everyone.”

Senior Chief Operations Specialist James Maudsley, another Sailor 360 chairman onboard, said that he believes many decisions people make are based on their moral code, and that he uses the program to discuss the value of leadership and help Sailors reach their potential.



“In my opinion, our greatest resource is our people,” said Maudsley. “We have a huge responsibility to develop those people. I think that is a big part of Sailor 360 for me, is letting people know that you can get better every day, and learn from other people’s mistakes, learn from your own mistakes. Your development never stops and I think that’s what drives me. I love helping people, and being a part of something that is developing young leaders and chiefs.”



Sailor 360 is held in the ship’s classroom every other Saturday from 1300 to 1400, and the doors are open to everyone onboard to attend.

