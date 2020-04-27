Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBPHH Airmen support local Hawaiian community during COVID-19

    JBPHH Airmen support local Hawaiian community during COVID-19

    Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Airmen from the 8th Intelligence Squadron deliver food,...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Story by 2nd Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- As many face hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Airmen are helping the local Hawaiian community.

    Tech. Sgt. David Westerdale, 8th Intelligence Squadron Electronic Intelligency Analysis non-commissioned officer in charge, is leading the JBPHH effort.

    So far, Westerdale collected 588 pounds of food, cleaning supplies, masks and toiletries, as well we $700 in donations.

    “Tiffany Elias, a key spouse for the 8th IS, told us about the project,” said Westerdale. “From there, we contacted several Farrington faculty members and worked through specific items requests and donation details.”

    Farrington High School Principal Al Carganilla issued a letter April 15, announcing project HOPE -- Helping Our People Endure. The Farrington Complex Schools are partnering with the local community with a goal to create 1,000 care packages for HOPE.

    Roughly 60% of the almost 4,500 students are of low socioeconomic status, and many families are employed in tourism or non-essential occupations.

    “I love to support the local Hawaiian community and I know my Airmen do as well,” said Westerdale. “It’s a small island that’s very dependent on tourism. We knew families would be hit hard by the shelter-in-place order and we wanted to help as much as possible.”

    Care package are scheduled to be distributed May 2 at Farrington High School from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 03:17
    Story ID: 368633
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Airmen support local Hawaiian community during COVID-19, by 2nd Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Hickam
    JBPHH
    Oahu
    Hawaii
    Community
    8th Intelligence Squadron
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT