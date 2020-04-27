Airmen support food drive to help those in need

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing partnered with The Leaven, Vacaville Fire Department and local churches near Travis Air Force Base, California, to support a food drive to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Airmen volunteered to collect nonperishable items and delivered more than 1,600 pounds of food to the Mariposa Head Start Center in Vacaville, California, on April 24, after a two-week food drive. Food items collected included nonperishables such as: canned fruit, vegetables and proteins; grains and cereals; snacks and juice boxes for children.

    “It’s wonderful to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Tech. Sgt. Steve Rogers, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter. “This pandemic is affecting our entire country in many different ways. In the CRW, we are always ready at a moment’s notice to answer our nation’s call and this time that call is coming from our local community.”

    Many food pantries are being overrun due to the coronavirus outbreak and are finding it hard to keep up with the demand and distribution of goods.

    “We are all in this together and as military members, we are fortunate enough to be in a position to help those in our local community that need it most,” said Capt. Jonathan Farr, 921st CRS maintenance flight commander. “Our local community consistently supports us day in and day out, so this is just one of many ways for us to give back to them and hopefully help mitigate some of the hardships that our low income families are facing during these trying times.”

    Mark Lillis, The Leaven executive director and an Air Mobility Command civic leader, said he was proud to be a part of this effort in support of the local community.

    “We are glad to be able to come in, and really come together as a community to help those who are having to decide right now if they are going to pay rent or buy food,” Lillis said. “This is a fantastic opportunity. The Bible says, if somebody asks you for a mile, you go for two, this is a chance for us to go an extra mile to help those who are really in need.”

    Those who live off base can also donate their nonperishable goods to the Vacaville Fire Department. For more information on local drop off points, please contact Capt. Jonathan Farr.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
