Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for machinery upgrades

CELINA, Tenn. (April 27, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tenn., is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. CST Monday, May 4, 2020 through Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 5 p.m., CST., as workers upgrade machinery at the dam.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of employees while making room for the equipment utilized during the maintenance.



The road will have a barricade at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam. A barricade will be set up at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.



Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the Dale Hollow Resource Manager’s Office at (931) 243-3136.



