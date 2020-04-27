Courtesy Photo | New Mexico National Guard members carrying the load for the TACO response to COVID-19...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New Mexico National Guard members carrying the load for the TACO response to COVID-19 State emergency while giving out public health inforamation to incoming travelers at the Albuquerque International Sunport. see less | View Image Page

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In the early stages of the New Mexico National Guard’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, six airmen from the 150th Special Operations Wing were called to support the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force to provide transportation of people and goods across the state. The crew consisted of Airman 1st Class Jason Quintana, Senior Airman Oscar Leo-Hernandez, Staff Sgt. Nate “JoJo” Jojola, Staff Sgt. Israel Martinez, Tech. Sgt. Jacob Larrazolo, and Tech. Sgt. Jose Tarango-Vasquez.

As we now passed the thirty day mark since these guardsmen were originally activated, their accomplishments on the road have been very helpful to many New Mexicans. The first missions these airmen were given were a series of late night deliveries of stranded cruise ship passengers who were flown home to New Mexico on a chartered aircraft arranged by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham on March14,15. They delivered these passengers from the airport to their homes ranging from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, Los Lunas, Bernalillo, and as far away as Alamogordo with some daily missions not being complete until the next morning.

Since their activation, these guardsmen have also combined to drive well over 4,000 miles across New Mexico delivering school lunches, COVID specimens, personal protective equipment, COVID test kits, food and water. Deliveries of personnel and goods have been sent to 11 New Mexico cities and eight Pueblos. All of these missions have been conducted on time, professionally and safely.

These Airmen have also contributed 22 days and over 180 combined hours of greeting passengers at the Albuquerque International Sunport, providing arriving passengers with vital information directly from the Governor’s office regarding the state response to COVID-19.

Their support has contributed greatly to the success of the New Mexico National Guard’s Joint Task Force and its response to this pandemic.