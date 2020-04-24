Comm helping to calm the storm

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

For those who are working from home to keep the mission going this wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and hours by the 17th Communications Squadron.



In preparation for essential personnel to work from home, over 200 mobile devices were prepared.



“I’m extremely proud of my team,” said Staff Sgt. Antonio Vasquez, 17th CS client system technicians non-commissioned officer in charge. “The 17th CS supplied all of essential personnel with devices to keep the Goodfellow mission moving forward. In preparation the CST shop reimaged over 200 laptops and tablets and added them to the domain in order for team Goodfellow to telework. They were able to accomplish this tasker under 5 days by working days, mids and swings. Since then they’ve averaged 20-25 laptops or tablets a day to keep the missing going.”



With the rush to make sure the mission can continue, work schedules and operations adapted.



“The 17th CS has split into weekly shift work,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Kisiday, 17th CS network operations supervisor. “This enables sections to rapidly adapt and backfill if individuals need quarantine. The imaging lab was tasked heavily to roll out our remote capabilities. Imaging has worked late hours and weekends to get the mission done.”



The 17th CS’s hard work and dedication to the mission allowed Goodfellow members to maintain their workflow, and even helped to show new ways of completing a task.



With the need for more and more virtual collaborations, new workarounds, along with new ways of completing the mission, another threat appears that comm is here to assist with.



The risk of Operation Security violation is a concern. Using the devices that 17th CS has prepared and using the correct tools and applications can help minimize these concerns.



“Remember security and OPSEC when you're using alternate ways to accomplish the mission,” said First Lieutenant Frederick Stephens, 17th CS operations officer. “You should use the approved tools for remote access and teleworking. Make sure security is considered from the beginning.”

