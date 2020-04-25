Versatility of National Guard Skillsets - Sgt. Leia Tascarini

ORLANDO, Fla (Apr. 22, 2020) — The mission of the Florida National Guard is to support and protect the citizens of the state. The unique way the National Guard achieves those goals are through adaptability and versatility among its soldiers.



Sgt. Leia Tascarini, a public affairs specialist with the 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is an example of those goals. Her usual job is to tell the story of her fellow guardsmen.



She is also trained as a Combat Medic Specialist and volunteered her skillset to aid in swabbing the citizens of Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium Community Based Testing Site.



While every role for site operations are vital to the mission set, the position a medic is placed in puts them in direct contact with civilians and first responders that possibly have COVID-19. Despite Tascarini’s prior job in the Florida National Guard as an Army combat medic, this operation is unlike any mission the guard has had before, and she appreciated the experience she gained from volunteering.



“The medics are the backbone of this mission, they have taken on a very aggressive role testing civilians, they work on the line for two hour shifts in a suit that increases their core temperature easily by ten degrees. By wearing the suit I had first hand knowledge of just how hot it is,” said Tascarini. “I enjoyed working with and for the medics, while I only did a short shift it was humbling to experience what they are going through on a daily basis.”



Medics at the Hard Rock Testing Site welcomed Tascarini onto the testing lanes and were proud to be able to work with her on this mission together.



This wasn’t the first time Tascarini worked with these soldiers. She also worked in the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team with Sgt. Valerie Hodges, a soldier part of the Medical Readiness Detachment, for other state active duty missions.



“Working with Sgt. Tascarini has been great, I have the upmost confidence in her and her professionalism speaks for itself,” said Hodges. “She was professional and worked the Quality Control position, which is putting patient data in the computer and ensuring the lane runs smoothly and she worked as a sample collector testing patients for the COVID-19 virus for a short time.” These moments show a trait not exclusive to just the National Guard; relationships that you form working with other service members that instill trust and confidence during times of need.



“I think everyone should be aware of what these Soldiers are sacrificing to be here. They have left their families to fight a disease that is unseen and may very well affect their loved ones. Most of the people I have spoken to would not rather be anywhere else, the medics especially are proud to be serving in this capacity,” said Tascarini. “It's a new type of mission and it's medic heavy. Without those medics we would not be having the success that we are for this response.”

