Task Force 17 Delivers Medical Supplies to Las Vegas Healthcare Partners

LAS VEGAS – Soldiers with the Nevada Army National Guard Task Force 17 distributed much needed personal protective equipment to healthcare partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The rumble of Guard trucks could be heard as they rolled out of the Las Vegas Readiness Center this past Thursday. The Soldier’s mission was to pick up pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and deliver them to various healthcare partners.



The 1864th Motor Transportation Company (MTC) spearheaded this effort and they only had the morning to mobilize and kick into gear. Drivers were ordered to pick up the pallets at a specified location in town and then deliver them to their drop off locations. The average truckload took two separate orders to minimize lag time.



Spc. Karim Arafa with the 1864th MTC was one of the drivers on mission and spoke about his experience.



“It was very fulfilling to see all the workers after we dropped off the PPE. They were very excited and grateful we arrived. They wanted to take pictures and offered us food and water. They were really excited we were there to help!”



Over 200,000 N95 masks, 260,000 gowns, 600,000 non-N95 masks, and 14,000 face shields were delivered to 22 different facilities throughout the day. One of those shipments went out to Pahrump and another was sent to Boulder City.



Arafa was excited when he got the call for this mission and added, “I’m excited to be doing my part to get our community through this pandemic.”



TF 17 Commander, Lt. Col. Charles Dickinson, was a part of the operation and he spoke about how quickly and efficiently the Unit responded when they got the order.



“We gave the 1864th a heads up the previous evening so they could start necessary movement and then we got an official order out Thursday morning. It’s really impressive that they were able to respond so quickly to this mission.”



Dickinson shared his enthusiasm and appreciation for everyone involved in this fight against COVID-19.



“We’re happy to be on board and help our community. We do appreciate all our first responders out there and the essential employees: the people that make sure our grocery stores and basic way of life continues on.”

