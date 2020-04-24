Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Health top priority as 28th ECAB continues to prepare for deployment

    28th ECAB Equipment Issue

    Photo By Maj. Cory Angell | Members of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade of the 28th Infantry...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2020

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade continue to prepare to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The 28th ECAB is scheduled to deploy, on-time, just before summer to assist U.S. CENTCOM’s mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. Over 1000 Soldiers, primarily from Pennsylvania but including Soldiers from eight other states, will be a part of the deployment.

    “Right now, until we get further notice, the deployment is still on schedule,” said Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th ECAB, during a question and answer session for the brigade’s family readiness group. “We still have to answer our nation’s call.”

    The health and safety of 28th ECAB soldiers and families remain the command team’s highest priority. As such, COVID-19 has forced the brigade to make numerous adjustments in order to prepare for the deployment while also preventing the spread of the virus.

    While preparations for deployment require units to come together at times, the brigade is following all guidelines given by state and national directives.

    Some of those guidelines include screening each Soldier, maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. Some Soldiers have been directed to telework and complete some requirements from home. Some training events have been postponed, canceled or otherwise modified. Meetings have been through teleconference.

    Despite the changes, Lloyd is confident in the brigade’s ability to be prepared when the time comes to go overseas.

    “We are developing scenarios and courses of action that actually will help us meet all our pre-deployment training requirements,” said Lloyd. “Our staff has been thrown a couple of different curveballs, as you can imagine, and our Soldiers are phenomenal as they meet every day with a different challenge and how they develop how we are going to get downrange.”

    Events leading up to the deployment, such as departure ceremonies and Yellow Ribbon, have been modified from in-person gatherings to virtual events.

    Lloyd wants to reassure brigade families, however, that the command team is mindful of the challenges that they may be facing right now.

    “I understand that this is a very tough time for our Soldiers’ families. For many of them, they are having to face the realities of their loved ones deploying while they are left to take care of their families during a pandemic. All of that on top of the uncertainty of our pre-deployment training,” said Lloyd. “Nevertheless, I am proud of the Soldiers in this brigade and their families for the resilience they’ve shown through this challenge. They make up a very small percentage of the population in the Commonwealth and I am honored to serve with them.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 18:02
    Story ID: 368460
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health top priority as 28th ECAB continues to prepare for deployment, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    28th CAB
    28th
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Family
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviators
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Deployment
    Aviator
    Annville
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    ARNG
    28th ID
    628th ASB
    PANG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    PNG
    Muir Army Airfield
    EAATS
    2-104th GSAB
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT