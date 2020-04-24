Health top priority as 28th ECAB continues to prepare for deployment

Photo By Maj. Cory Angell | Members of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade of the 28th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Cory Angell | Members of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade of the 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard draw equipment April 8 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. They continue to prepare for their Central Command Area of Responsibility deployment that is only months away despite the COVID event. Social distancing, hygiene and personal protective measures help to mitigate any risks as they proceed through the equipment draw. Sgt. 1st Class Charles Bell, West Pittston, Pennsylvania helps fit troops with body armor. He serves with Co. A 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry as a Guardsman and works as a civilian at Tobyhanna Army Depot for DIVIDS and Defense Media Activity. Being fitted is Spc. Marquise Taltoam, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who is serving the unit as an information technology specialist. see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade continue to prepare to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 28th ECAB is scheduled to deploy, on-time, just before summer to assist U.S. CENTCOM’s mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. Over 1000 Soldiers, primarily from Pennsylvania but including Soldiers from eight other states, will be a part of the deployment.



“Right now, until we get further notice, the deployment is still on schedule,” said Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th ECAB, during a question and answer session for the brigade’s family readiness group. “We still have to answer our nation’s call.”



The health and safety of 28th ECAB soldiers and families remain the command team’s highest priority. As such, COVID-19 has forced the brigade to make numerous adjustments in order to prepare for the deployment while also preventing the spread of the virus.



While preparations for deployment require units to come together at times, the brigade is following all guidelines given by state and national directives.



Some of those guidelines include screening each Soldier, maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. Some Soldiers have been directed to telework and complete some requirements from home. Some training events have been postponed, canceled or otherwise modified. Meetings have been through teleconference.



Despite the changes, Lloyd is confident in the brigade’s ability to be prepared when the time comes to go overseas.



“We are developing scenarios and courses of action that actually will help us meet all our pre-deployment training requirements,” said Lloyd. “Our staff has been thrown a couple of different curveballs, as you can imagine, and our Soldiers are phenomenal as they meet every day with a different challenge and how they develop how we are going to get downrange.”



Events leading up to the deployment, such as departure ceremonies and Yellow Ribbon, have been modified from in-person gatherings to virtual events.



Lloyd wants to reassure brigade families, however, that the command team is mindful of the challenges that they may be facing right now.



“I understand that this is a very tough time for our Soldiers’ families. For many of them, they are having to face the realities of their loved ones deploying while they are left to take care of their families during a pandemic. All of that on top of the uncertainty of our pre-deployment training,” said Lloyd. “Nevertheless, I am proud of the Soldiers in this brigade and their families for the resilience they’ve shown through this challenge. They make up a very small percentage of the population in the Commonwealth and I am honored to serve with them.”