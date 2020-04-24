Penn Relays runs digitally, Marines participate

Photo By Cpl. Naomi May | Jeff Eisenband, an esports journalist and host of the Digital Penn Relays, Andrew Guo...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Naomi May | Jeff Eisenband, an esports journalist and host of the Digital Penn Relays, Andrew Guo a member of the PennCraft Team at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and Capt. Michael Maggitti, the Marketing and Communication Officer for 8th Marine Corps District, comment on a live-stream Twitch channel in a screenshot captured on Twitch.TV about the Digital Penn Relays, April 24, 2020. In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Penn Relays, which is the largest and oldest track and field event in the United States, was moved online as a way to continue connecting with schools, athletes, coaches, vendors and fans. All participants logged in to Minecraft, a video game known for its pixelated style, where they entered a virtual version of Franklin Field, the typical setting for the Penn Relays. Here, players competed against each other in four track and field themed obstacle courses, one of which was a Marine Corps obstacle course. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Naomi May) see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Recruiting Command participated in the first ever Digital Penn Relays April 24, 2020.



The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, and 2020 marks its 126th anniversary. The event is typically held at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. However, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the event was moved online as a way to continue connecting with schools, athletes, coaches, vendors and fans.



“The first ever Digital Penn Relays provides an innovative way to remain engaged with key publics that are integral to meeting recruiting objectives while also observing important social distancing guidelines,” said Capt. Michael Maggitti, the Marketing and Communication Officer for 8th Marine Corps District. “The United States Marine Corps is committed to the Penn Relays track and field community and committed to supporting those coaches who help young Americans win battles every day.”



This year, all participants logged in to Minecraft, a video game known for its pixelated style, where they entered a virtual version of Franklin Field. Here, players competed against each other in four track and field themed obstacle courses, one of which was a Marine Corps obstacle course.

“I enjoyed the creativity in the different courses,” said David Strum, the Assistant Men’s and Women Cross Country and Track&Field Coach at Keystone College in Factoryville, Pennsylvania. “You had to use different skills and techniques in each course to finish.”



Players could also go outside of Franklin Field to a virtually built replica of the National Museum of the Marine Corps. At that virtual location, they had the opportunity to scan a real life QR code for more information about service in the Marine Corps.



“I really enjoyed the Marine Corps interaction and being able to see them in their digital Minecraft uniforms,” said Jireh Jones, a member of Across the Country and runner for Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama. “Being able to interact with some of them in the game chat was awesome and definitely created a unique experience with the Marine Corps [that] I have never had.”



In conjunction with these resources, the Marine Corps Recruiting Command created a chat in an application called Discord, a communication app popular with gamers, where players, fans and the Penn Relays community could openly chat with Marines.



The event also had a Twitch channel, which featured live-streamed virtual races with commentary, interviews and 2019 Penn Relays highlights. Maggitti was one of the commentators for the feed.



“I was really touched and inspired by the massive collaborative effort to continue this treasured Penn tradition and migrate it over to a virtual setting,” said Andrew Guo, a member of the PennCraft Team at the University of Pennsylvania. “It was lovely co-casting with Captain Michael Maggitti, and just talking to him about his experience in the military was a real pleasure. I'm glad the Marines played a big role in this event.”



The Penn Relays continue to serve as valuable opportunity to spread public awareness of the Marine Corps purpose by connecting the brand to those communities it serves.



“The drive, determination and discipline of track and field athletes personifies the fighting spirit of all Marines,” said Maggitti. “The United States Marine Corps is honored to support the coaches, athletes, and communities who are continuing to overcome obstacles and come together in a different way.”



For more information about the Marine Corps, please call 1-800-MARINES or visit Marines.com.