Whiteman AFB B-2 stealth bomber, A-10 and T-38 jets to fly over Kansas City in salute to COVID-19 essential workers

Whiteman Air Force Base pilots are scheduled to fly over medical facilities in Kansas City, Missouri, April 28 to honor and express Team Whiteman’s gratitude for all medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.



The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing accompanied by A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 442nd Fighter Wing and T-38 Talon’s assigned to the 13th Bomb Squadron, which will pass, in sequence, over CenterPoint Medical Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital North and South, Lee’s Summit Medical Center, St. Luke’s Plaza, Research Medical Center and Warrensburg Missouri Medical Center on Tuesday. In case of inclement weather, the flight will be postponed to April 29.



“We are in this fight together. We have deep gratitude for all doctors, nurses, medical personnel and other essential employees and volunteers who are confronting this challenge worldwide -- but especially in our region,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander and Independence, Missouri, native. “While defending the homeland has taken a new shape, we are proud to serve alongside those who serve in and out of uniform. This flyover is our way of sending a heartfelt salute and ‘Thank You’ to all those on the frontlines in the fight against this virus. Without their dedication and hard work, we would not be able to execute our vital, strategic mission.”



Kansas City and local residents can expect to see America’s stealth bomber from various vantage points across the city at approximately 10 a.m. as the B-2, A-10s and T-38s fly over major regional medical centers. All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.



Area residents will also be able to join Whiteman Air Force Base during this event from the comfort of their homes by visiting www.facebook.com/whitemanafb for ongoing virtual coverage.



The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, to include air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.



For more information on this event and other Whiteman Air Force Base activities, follow @WhitemanAirForceBase on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



For all media requests, please contact the 509th BW Public Affairs by emailing 509bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil, calling (660) 563-1141 or by visiting www.whiteman.af.mil/newsroom. For more images, videos and news stories about Whiteman AFB, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/509BWPA-WAFB.

