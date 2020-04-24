Florida Guard’s Military Intelligence Soldiers help Joint Task Force Aide conduct realistic medical training

Miami Beach, Fla. - Joint Task Force Aide (JTFA) Florida Guard doctors, nurses and medics conduct realistic training at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) in support of the state’s COVID-19 response.



As part of their training at the MBCC alternate care facility, JTFA military providers have received refresher training by partnering with different organizations. Florida International University, for example, has provided “just in time training" and the Army Trauma Training Detachment (ATTD) has provided other refresher training such as IV placement.



“The training and refreshers have been excellent,” said Army National Guard Lt. Col Jacob Gerzenshtein, Medical Readiness Detachment. “We feel much more prepared to accept patients and respond to COVID-19 safely and expertly.”



But their most realistic training came when Soldiers assigned to the 260th Military Intelligence Battalion headquartered in Miami arrived at the MBCC. With their assistance, JTFA was able to conduct role playing scenarios to respond to COVID-19 and other situations.



As part of their role playing, 260th MI Soldiers played out different scenarios including impersonating a combative patient, and how to respond to a medical hazardous material situation, such as soiling.



“We stood up an organization from scratch; with medical personnel coming together from the Florida Air and Army National Guard with different medical specialties,” said Florida National Guard Col. Terry D. Hashey, Medical Readiness Detachment. “We have prepared, trained and organized to respond to COVID-19.”



The Florida National Guard has more than 2,800 Guardsmen on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response. Soldiers and Airmen are currently operating nine Community Based Testing Sites locations, and have administered over 68,000 sample collections to date at those sites. In addition, the Guard is deploying Mobile Testing Teams to carry out COVID-19 testing at assisted living communities and is supporting the Florida Department of Health’s screening operations at seven Florida airports.

