Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guardsmen distribute food to elderly during stay-at-home order

    La. Guardsmen distribute food to elderly during stay-at-home order

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Thea James | Spc. Nicholas Campbell, a Louisiana National Guardsman with the 1022nd Engineer...... read more read more

    COLFAX, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    COLFAX, La. – Roughly 10 Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 1022nd Engineer Company, 225th Engineer Brigade, assisted the Grant Parish Council on Aging by handing out food to elderly residents of Colfax, Louisiana, April 22.

    The 1022nd is headquartered in Ruston, so it was an early start to the day for the Soldiers.

    “It’s nice to finally put a face to the people that we are helping. It gives us a sense of fulfillment,” said Sgt. Richard Garcia. “We had to leave Ruston at around four in the morning to get here on time, but it was worth the trip to be able to help people out.”

    The LANG, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has over 1,245 Soldiers and Airmen assisting with the COVID-19 response.

    “The Soldiers helping us here have been super great about being careful to follow safety protocols to ensure that our elderly community members don’t get sick,” said Brittany Brumley, who works for the Grant Parish Council on Aging. “We asked the Guard for help because they are so great at helping the community when we need it.”

    The Louisiana National Guard has mobilized Guardsmen throughout the state to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 15:00
    Story ID: 368429
    Location: COLFAX, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guardsmen distribute food to elderly during stay-at-home order, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT