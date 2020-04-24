Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's oldest building

Photo By Scott Sturkol | This concrete storehouse, shown March 26, 2020, is the oldest standing building at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | This concrete storehouse, shown March 26, 2020, is the oldest standing building at Fort McCoy, Wis. The building was built in 1911 and its location was once next to the southern spur of the joint Chicago and northwestern-Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul railways that went through the area. Also known as the Ordnance Magazine, it served as a storehouse for targets and equipment for the adjoining small-arms range on the installation's South Post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

This concrete storehouse is the oldest standing building at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The building was built in 1911 and its location was once next to the southern spur of the joint Chicago and northwestern-Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul railways that went through the area.



Also known as the Ordnance Magazine, it served as a storehouse for targets and equipment for the adjoining small-arms range on the installation's South Post.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



