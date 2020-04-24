Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NRD New England Sailor of the Week: AO2 Richard Robles

    NRD New England Sailor of the Week - AO2 Richard Robles

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl | Boston, Mass. (April 24, 2020) - Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Richard Robles, from...... read more read more

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2020

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Recruiting District New England

    NRD New England Sailor of the Week: AO2 Richard Robles, attached to NRS Hartford CT


    Hometown:
    Born in Norwalk, CT and raised in Hartford, CT


    Where were you recruited:
    West Haven, CT


    Why I Serve:
    I want to support myself and my family.


    How long have you been in the Navy:
    Six years.


    What commands have you served:
    Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    George Washington (CVN 73)
    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti


    What has the Navy done for you:
    The Navy has opened my eyes to life and having a purpose. The Navy provides the resources for achieving personal goals and success.


    What is the most rewarding part of recruiting:
    Being able to support my family and support my fellow Sailors.


    What makes you unique:
    I can be shy but very outspoken.


    What accomplishments have you made while recruiting:
    I was able to get my older brother, Ronnie Robles, in the Navy. He always wanted to join the military, but the Navy's tattoo policy was strict before and would have needed waivers. I never really planned on recruiting him, but one night we were texting, and I was like, you should join the Navy. He retook his ASVAB, and we got him the waivers he needed. So, now I have a brother in the Army Reserves, I'm in the Navy, and now he is in the Navy.


    Is there anything else you would like to add:
    I have two dogs, Moose, who is a Shiba Imo, and Maple, who is a special needs pug.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 10:24
    Story ID: 368383
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Hometown: HARTFORD, CT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRD New England Sailor of the Week: AO2 Richard Robles, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Connecticut
    NRD
    Sailor of the Week
    NRD New England
    NRDNE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT