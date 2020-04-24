NRD New England Sailor of the Week: AO2 Richard Robles, attached to NRS Hartford CT





Hometown:

Born in Norwalk, CT and raised in Hartford, CT





Where were you recruited:

West Haven, CT





Why I Serve:

I want to support myself and my family.





How long have you been in the Navy:

Six years.





What commands have you served:

Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

George Washington (CVN 73)

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti





What has the Navy done for you:

The Navy has opened my eyes to life and having a purpose. The Navy provides the resources for achieving personal goals and success.





What is the most rewarding part of recruiting:

Being able to support my family and support my fellow Sailors.





What makes you unique:

I can be shy but very outspoken.





What accomplishments have you made while recruiting:

I was able to get my older brother, Ronnie Robles, in the Navy. He always wanted to join the military, but the Navy's tattoo policy was strict before and would have needed waivers. I never really planned on recruiting him, but one night we were texting, and I was like, you should join the Navy. He retook his ASVAB, and we got him the waivers he needed. So, now I have a brother in the Army Reserves, I'm in the Navy, and now he is in the Navy.





Is there anything else you would like to add:

I have two dogs, Moose, who is a Shiba Imo, and Maple, who is a special needs pug.

