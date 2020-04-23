Plane grounded, spirit elevated: How an Alaska pilot, AKARNG officer’s resiliency lends perspective to uncertain future after COVID-19 pandemic

Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | Alaska National Guard infantry officer and licensed pilot 2nd Lt. Michael Alexander...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Seth LaCount | Alaska National Guard infantry officer and licensed pilot 2nd Lt. Michael Alexander navigates Alaska skies on a beautiful spring morning in 2019. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Alexander had to put his aviation career on hold, and in April he volunteered for state active duty orders to mitigate the virus' effect on his community. (Army National Guard courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Alexander) see less | View Image Page

A gust of turbulence blew through the mass of dense clouds that hovered above an extensive runway of asphalt and concrete. Mammoth wings and roaring engines cut a window through the vapor, revealing a vast, mountainous backdrop. An increasing frequency of small pitch, roll and power adjustments can be heard before a sudden, eerie silence as the engines roll back to idle. The chirp of tires and a gentle thud ushers in a familiar wave of relief from being back on the ground.



“Welcome to Anchorage,” Alaska Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Michael Alexander bellowed after landing in his hometown. Surprisingly, it would be his last sendoff as a pilot for the foreseeable future. A lifelong pursuit of a career in aviation that began in 2009 would be cut short in an instant because an unprecedented pandemic was set to strike the country, crippling its airline industry, and leaving pilots and flight instructors like Alexander to wrestle with the setback.



Soon afterward, Alexander volunteered for state active duty to help fight the virus that placed an immediate pause on his career. He was assigned to the Alaska National Guard Joint Operations Center as a battle captain. The battle captain is the eyes and ears of the director of operations. He’s responsible for tracking movement and status of personnel and equipment, reviewing plans and orders, and synchronizing staff sections to meet requests from the state emergency operations center.



Attention to detail, discipline and leadership are all essential traits in the aviation industry and the military. As an infantry officer, Alexander is expected to own a problem and run with it while using all resources he has available. Nothing replicates that idea more than sitting in a cockpit when something goes wrong.



“Though it may have been the manufacturer’s fault, a maintenance misstep or environmental factor which caused the problem, I now own the problem with others depending on me to find a solution,” Alexander said. “There is nothing useful about casting blame in that moment. Find a solution, accomplish the mission, and don’t ever give up on flying the plane. Quitting is never an option.”



Alexander’s aspirations of flying were rooted in the exploits and stories from his great grandfather, a Naval aviator during World War II. His great grandfather flew F4F Wildcats assigned to Night Fighter squadrons in the Pacific, and later flew in the Berlin Airlift and an airborne early warning squadron during the Cold War.



Prior to the pandemic, the aviation industry as a whole was seeing the largest pilot shortage in history, and for someone like him, the opportunities were incredible. Never before had there been so many opportunities to advance in the industry so quickly.



This outlook was expected to last for quite some time as baby boomers reached the mandatory retirement age, and major airlines struggled to keep up with demand. Many people began to pursue aviation as a lifelong endeavor.



Aviation, more than any en devour Alexander has ever known, is still a pioneering field that draws upon a collective body of knowledge of how to navigate Alaska’s hazardous mountain passes. Whenever he meets another pilot, regardless of where or what that pilot flies, there is an instant bond and mutual respect.



The importance of continuous preparation and learning is shared by all who embark on this type of career. They spend years preparing for the proverbial “Sully” moment that they all hope will never come. At a moment’s notice, they could be required to bring to bear everything they’ve ever learned, studied, rehearsed or taught.



As a flight instructor, Alexander said he’s never known a profession that demands such humility and emphasizes lifelong learning and professional development. He continues to use that experience as part of Joint Task Force-Alaska during the COVID-19 pandemic to help his local community.



“My future in aviation is still largely unknown,” Alexander said. “There are so many factors to consider with aviation and how it will bounce back. Despite the setback, I’m reminded that these challenges are not new to aviation. When everything seems to be going against you, keep in mind that airplanes take off against the wind, not with it.”