Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iowa National Guard Sanitizes COVID-19 Testing Site

    Iowa Soldiers and Airmen Sanitize COVID-19 Testing Site

    Photo By Spc. Zachary Zippe | Soldiers and Airmen with the 71st Civil Support Team, Iowa National Guard, prepare to...... read more read more

    TOLEDO, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Spc. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen with the 71st Civil Support Team, Iowa National Guard, supported the Iowa Department of Human Services in Toledo, Iowa, on April 22, 2020. The unit was tasked with sanitizing a COVID-19 testing site.

    “Our mission is to support the IDHS in their testing program for the nursing home employees,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Dial, commander of the 71st CST. “This is the first time we’ve done this particular type of mission.”

    The 71st CST donned hazmat gear to clean the site after IDHS tested the employees and families of those who work in long term care facilities in the area. Soldiers and Airmen in the Iowa National Guard have been working together to provide relief for those in need during COVID-19.

    “We have Army and Air Force assigned to our team,” said Dial. “We’re used to working in the joint operations area with the first responder community and other interagency partners.”

    With an understanding of infectious agents, Dial said the unit is uniquely qualified to carry out the mission.

    “We’re prepared to support the people of Iowa however the governor, the adjutant general and the Iowa National Guard need us to,” said Dial.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2020 17:01
    Story ID: 368280
    Location: TOLEDO, IA, US 
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Sanitizes COVID-19 Testing Site, by SPC Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Response
    Iowa National Guard
    Hazmat
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    Toledo
    State Active Duty
    IDHS
    71st Civil Support Team
    Sanitize
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Testing Site
    Iowa Department of Human Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT