Soldiers and Airmen with the 71st Civil Support Team, Iowa National Guard, supported the Iowa Department of Human Services in Toledo, Iowa, on April 22, 2020. The unit was tasked with sanitizing a COVID-19 testing site.
“Our mission is to support the IDHS in their testing program for the nursing home employees,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Dial, commander of the 71st CST. “This is the first time we’ve done this particular type of mission.”
The 71st CST donned hazmat gear to clean the site after IDHS tested the employees and families of those who work in long term care facilities in the area. Soldiers and Airmen in the Iowa National Guard have been working together to provide relief for those in need during COVID-19.
“We have Army and Air Force assigned to our team,” said Dial. “We’re used to working in the joint operations area with the first responder community and other interagency partners.”
With an understanding of infectious agents, Dial said the unit is uniquely qualified to carry out the mission.
“We’re prepared to support the people of Iowa however the governor, the adjutant general and the Iowa National Guard need us to,” said Dial.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2020 17:01
|Story ID:
|368280
|Location:
|TOLEDO, IA, US
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard Sanitizes COVID-19 Testing Site, by SPC Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT