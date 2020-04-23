Iowa National Guard Sanitizes COVID-19 Testing Site

Photo By Spc. Zachary Zippe | Soldiers and Airmen with the 71st Civil Support Team, Iowa National Guard, prepare to...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Zachary Zippe | Soldiers and Airmen with the 71st Civil Support Team, Iowa National Guard, prepare to sanitize a COVID-19 testing facility in support of the Iowa Department of Human Services on April 22, 2020, in Toledo, Iowa. Over 500 Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are activated to support COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Zachary M. Zippe) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Airmen with the 71st Civil Support Team, Iowa National Guard, supported the Iowa Department of Human Services in Toledo, Iowa, on April 22, 2020. The unit was tasked with sanitizing a COVID-19 testing site.



“Our mission is to support the IDHS in their testing program for the nursing home employees,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Dial, commander of the 71st CST. “This is the first time we’ve done this particular type of mission.”



The 71st CST donned hazmat gear to clean the site after IDHS tested the employees and families of those who work in long term care facilities in the area. Soldiers and Airmen in the Iowa National Guard have been working together to provide relief for those in need during COVID-19.



“We have Army and Air Force assigned to our team,” said Dial. “We’re used to working in the joint operations area with the first responder community and other interagency partners.”



With an understanding of infectious agents, Dial said the unit is uniquely qualified to carry out the mission.



“We’re prepared to support the people of Iowa however the governor, the adjutant general and the Iowa National Guard need us to,” said Dial.