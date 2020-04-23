Mobile Field Exchange Supports Soldiers at Fort Benning During COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has deployed a mobile field exchange (MFE) to Fort Benning to support more than 500 Soldiers who recently completed basic training. Because of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions, these new recruits are unable to move to their next assignment.



The MFE, staffed by seven associates from the Fort Benning Exchange, is an Exchange on wheels, a 53-foot trailer stocked with emergency supplies, toiletries, snacks and drinks, typically used to support first responders after natural disasters or during training exercises. It is serving Soldiers who are being housed in a remote location on the installation. Two other MFEs, in New York City and San Antonio, are also operating in support of the fight against COVID-19.



“The MFE serves as a lifeline to these young Soldiers because of the remote location of their living quarters,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This is the type of support that makes the Exchange unique. We can adapt to serve troops regardless of their location or circumstances.”



Lt. Sarah Schreck, Alpha Company Commander, was grateful for the effort and hard work put in to bring the MFE to the Soldiers.



“Alpha Company coordinated with the Benning Exchange to arrange for the MFE as well as pre-packaged comfort items to support the troops in holdover status,” Schreck said. “A huge thank you to the Exchange team for their support during this pandemic.”



