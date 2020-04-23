Marine Corps Detachment complies with COVID-19 prevention

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | Tape indicators on a door marked a quarantine room during the COVID-19 pandemic at the...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | Tape indicators on a door marked a quarantine room during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Marine Corps Detachment on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2020. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page