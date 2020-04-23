Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Detachment complies with COVID-19 prevention

    Marine Corps Detachment complies with COVID-19 prevention

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | Tape indicators on a door marked a quarantine room during the COVID-19 pandemic at the...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Marine Corps Detachment here, complied with new social distance and room occupancy standards, which took effect due to the public health emergency, April 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2020 10:27
    Story ID: 368234
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Detachment complies with COVID-19 prevention, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    GAFB
    MCD
    COVID19c
    NCFHP2020 Social Distance

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT