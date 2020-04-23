Family and MWR’s virtual services fill needs during COVID-19 restrictions

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Living almost two months under movement and physical distancing restrictions from the Host Nation and per U.S. Army General Order #1 can significantly limit normal routines. But, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz team works every day to offer online alternatives.



The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has been producing a variety of virtual content since before restrictions were put into place. Today, more than 40 team members contribute to four virtual platforms.



“We quickly stood up a Tiger Team to brainstorm ideas for content,” said Gary Burton, Family and MWR director. “MWR services a very diverse customer base, so content must be equally diverse. The virtual team members work within their respective division to create content that targets their brick-and-mortar customers.”



Since that brainstorming session, the ideas from the team have exploded.



“A lot of work collectively, by all MWR programs has gone into the virtual content. So, the entire team has jumped in to help create content, and the content is outstanding,” said Lisa Hartmann, Family and MWR Marketing director. “We even have fitness instructors who use many social media platforms to instruct their classes live, such as Zumba. For these classes, we create events on our Facebook pages to advertise the event.”



The Rheinland-Pfalz Army MWR – Kaiserslautern Facebook page has a daily schedule of events that includes something for everyone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Events include early morning fitness and healthy breakfast ideas, toddler story time, employee assistance, cooking classes and more. Some of the events stay the same time each day for the youngsters, but the subject matter geared for adults will change.



Hartmann said there are nearly 220 videos uploaded to the Kaiserslautern Family and MWR YouTube page. Every Family and MWR employee has been asked to participate in creating content within their subject of expertise.



In this digital age, one might think a brick-and-mortar library would just have to shut its door for the duration of the pandemic. One would be wrong.



“We have more than 40 resources to offer. We have apps that let readers check out eBooks, comics, magazines, movies and audiobooks,” said Brianne Williams, Landstuhl Library technician. “They are accessible on smart devices and having one myself, it is as easy as checking out via any retail outlet and having eBooks sent directly to their device for free.”

Williams said one of the biggest events at the library will go off as usual. It may just be online this year.



“We are currently planning one of our most highly participated-in events, the DoD Summer Reading Program, to be almost entirely virtual just in case the physical distancing measures restrict gathering for the entire summer,” said Williams.



Because of the diverse customer base, Burton said he wants to hear what customers think. He wants Interactive Customer Evaluations (ICE) Comments and feedback on anything a customer sees or reads on an MWR page. And, if they have ideas for additional services, he wants those too.



“We love feedback. It’s how we get better. And, we take that feedback to heart, most importantly, from our customers who have reached out their ideas during USAG RP town halls and through our Family and MWR website suggestion box called ‘We Want To Hear From You,’” he said.



One division that doesn’t lend itself conveniently to the virtual world is outdoor recreation. Jay Proctor, Family and MWR Outdoor Recreation programmer, said it takes him days to put together a video using free source material. However, he has put together several videos on various destinations because he believes Soldiers and families will be ready to get out and about when restrictions are lifted.



“Outdoor Recreation is a very difficult thing to translate to a virtual environment. It is by its nature very much a ‘being there and doing that’ kind of thing,” he said. “I believe when this is all over, people are going to be going stir crazy and will want to get out and see things again after being cooped up for months at home.”



Whether it’s the library, Outdoor Recreation, Army Community Services, Army Emergency Relief or any of the other divisions within Family and MWR, Hartmann said she expects, and hopes, the virtual services continue.



“Members of the team are excited and talk about how they plan on continuing with their YouTube videos and posts to FB once this is over,” she said. “It’s a great way to get our classes out there to the public.”



The USAG RP Family and MWR Facebook page can be found at: www.Facebook.com/RheinlandPfalzFMWR

