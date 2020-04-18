Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pulmonary & Airway Support Training (No Graphics)

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Over the weekend Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the North Dakota National Guard received specialized training from CHI St. Alexius Health staff to support the aid of respiratory therapists if needed and called upon in response to COVID-19. Sgt. Michael Werner tells why this is so important.

    Interview- SGT Michael Werner / Health Care Specialist
    State Medical Detachment N.D. Guard

