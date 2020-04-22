DFACs work to stop spread

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Soldiers across the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart are collecting meals in to-go packaging at the installation dining facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe.

Further spread mitigation measures include requiring all personnel who enter the dining facilities to wash their hands and wear an approved face cover mask at all times while inside.

“The most challenging thing about COVID-19 is making sure everyone wears a mask and does not get sick while entering the DFAC,” said Spc. Angelica Mizzelle, a culinary specialist with 1st Battalion, 64th Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. “Being essential personnel, we risk our lives everyday but our leaders make sure everyone is feeling well and following the right steps to prevent sickness, germs and bacteria in our work area.”

According to leaders at Fort Stewart, the DFAC will continue to practice sanitation, safety and hygiene in order to provide the safest and best service for Soldiers. “This has been a challenging operation during COVID-19, but we have to make everyone have a mask and follow the proper rules and guidelines,” said Staff Sgt. Jacques Harrington, a culinary specialist with 1-64 AR, 1ABCT.

Fort Stewart Dining Facility hours have been adjusted due to mitigation measures in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The new hours are:

Brunch: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

