Military Support Specialist Selected as CSCS Small Learning Site COQ

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (April 22, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Small Learning...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (April 22, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Small Learning Site (SLS) Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) Mr. Jeff Orencia is a military support specialist for CSCS Detachment West. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Center for Surface Combat Systems Det West) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) headquarters virtually recognized its Small Learning Site (SLS) Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for the first quarter of 2020 April 17.



Mr. Jeff Orencia, a military support specialist for CSCS Detachment West, was honored to be selected.



“I am truly grateful for the recognition,” he said. “When I was notified of my award, I called my wife to tell her the great news and that I earned a free day of leave, which she was very happy about.”



Mr. Brian Deters, CSCS executive director, says Mr. Orencia’s diligence, dedication and outstanding customer service are qualities that exemplify the criteria for COQ.



“On a daily basis, Jeff ensures personnel at Det West are able to focus on command mission and critical training requirements,” Deters explained. “He is considered one of Det West’s top administrative professionals and leading expert on military and civilian pay and personnel matters.”



Orencia, who is currently in the United States Navy Reserve as a Yeoman 1st Class, has been part of the CSCS team for over three years and enjoys his numerous responsibilities.



“I am Det West’s N1 admin assistant, command pay and personnel administrator (CPPA), Defense Travel System (DTS) approver, and HPE Total Records Information Management (TRIM) manager,” he said. “I appreciate and respect the people I work with. I am blessed to have a great mentor and supervisor as my admin officer. On top of all that, from the day I reported onboard, I have always had a great officer in charge (OIC) who is an exceptional leader.”



Capt. Jon Grant, Det West’s OIC, says Orencia is very mission oriented.



“Jeff is a wealth of knowledge and he consistently takes the time to train and share his knowledge with the administrative team and members of the entire command,” said Grant. “The success of each Sailor is largely due to Jeff’s unwavering commitment and strong work ethic."



Orencia is a true role model not only at CSCS, but also in the community. His reserve unit trains monthly with Joint Forces Maritime Component Commander as the Planning Unit and supports Commander, U.S. Third Fleet in San Diego.



“Additionally, he is the command senior enlisted leader as well as performs command career counselor, educational services officer, urinalysis coordinator, mustering officer, and berthing coordinator collateral duties for his reserve unit.” Grant explained. “Jeff is a vital part of our team and clearly, an essential part of the Navy itself. He is very deserving of this award.”



Undoubtedly, even though his days are full, Orencia welcomes the challenges, demands, and rewards.



“I truly believe time is gold but life is priceless,” he said.



CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains over 36,000 U.S. and Allied Sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build Combat Ready Ships with Battle Minded Crews.



For information on the Center for Surface Combat Systems, visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/cscs/



Visit us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Center-for-Surface-Combat-Systems/1480366868885239