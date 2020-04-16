Womack pharmacy increase access decrease exposure during COVID-19

Womack Army Medical Center’s Pharmacy Department adjusts their access with drive-thru services at two locations during COVID-19 crisis.

The pharmacy has established drive-thru locations at the annex and a second location on the All American entrance parking lot of the hospital.

“We developed a second drive-thru operation to protect our patients from unnecessary exposure, and also add the convenience of being able to wait in the car,” said Maj. Sherry Kwon, the chief of the pharmacy department at Womack.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 restrictions, Womack has implemented various new procedures to ensure patient and staff safety.

The pharmacy is now allowing patients to fill and refill their prescriptions using

the two locations.

“We ask that all patients call in ahead of time. If it’s a refill, please activate it on TRICARE online or call the refill line at 907-7676,” asked Kwon.

The drive-thru pharmacies are staffed with runners/pharmacy techs that get all pertinent information from the patient’s car window, donned in personal protective gear.

The pharmacy techs run back and forth from the Womack parking lot drive-thru location to the pharmacy inside of the main hospital.

“You can have the option to sit in your car and wait for your medication or come back when you receive a text from the staff,” said Matthew Barnes, a pharmacy drive-thru patron.

The All American parking lot drive-thru pharmacy is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. The drive-thru will close during inclement weather and will reopen as soon as the weather clears.

The Pharmacy Annex drive thru hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.; regardless of weather.

If you have experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19, please call your primary care manager or (910) 907-2778 to make a virtual health appointment.

