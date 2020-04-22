U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May O-198 Honor Graduate

Seaman Alexis Wendell from Liberty, Utah, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, April 22, 2020.



Wendell was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Wendell is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on her uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 86 graduates of recruit company Oscar -198. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Wendell’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as high mid-term scores, high final exam scores, physical fitness, marksmanship, and seamanship. Oscar 198 also earned the Lead Company Commander, Section Commander, and the Battalion Commander pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“I am extremely grateful and honored to be selected as honor graduate. I would like to thank my parents and family for being such incredible influences, my company commanders for pushing me past limits I never thought I could reach, my chain of command for creating an environment for success,” said Wendell. “The Coast Guard for providing an opportunity to better myself and a platform to help others.”

