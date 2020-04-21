SecAF visits AMC, sees mission in action during ‘social distancing’

The Honorable Barbara M. Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, visited Air Mobility Command headquarters and the 618th Air Operations Center, AMC’s execution arm for providing America’s global reach, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 21, 2020. Barrett visited 618th AOC to meet Airmen and see how they continue to accomplish their mission in light of social distancing requirements.
