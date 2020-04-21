Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF visits AMC, sees mission in action during ‘social distancing’

    Courtesy Photo | The Honorable Barbara M. Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, speaks to outstanding...... read more read more

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The Honorable Barbara M. Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, visited Air Mobility Command headquarters and the 618th Air Operations Center, AMC’s execution arm for providing America’s global reach, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 21, 2020. Barrett visited 618th AOC to meet Airmen and see how they continue to accomplish their mission in light of social distancing requirements.

