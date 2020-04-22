In the face of COVID-19, Commandant of the Marine Corps General David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black deliver a message for prospects, recruits, Marines and their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2020 08:16
|Story ID:
|368073
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Making Marines During COVID-19, by CPT Johnny Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
