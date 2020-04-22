Overcoming Obstacles as a Military Doctor during the Plight of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo By Spc. Abigail Graham | Command Surgeon Doug, an officer in the British Army, Special Forces Joint Task Force...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abigail Graham | Command Surgeon Doug, an officer in the British Army, Special Forces Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR) fervently talks about the coronavirus at Arifjan, Kuwait, April 11, 2020. Doug’s medical expertise has been instrumental in SOJTF-OIR’S implementation of plans to mitigate exposure to coalition members and partner forces as well as coordinating procedures to treat personnel that are exposed to coronavirus – and communicating those precautions aiming to ‘flatten the curve’ of any epidemic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigail Graham) see less | View Image Page

There are some distinctive hurdles in being a British physician surrounded by the many nationalities of coalition forces in the Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR). Most of these difficulties are easy to overcome; however, some of the challenges on this tour have been unprecedented.



Doug, the Command Surgeon of SOJTF-OIR and an officer in the British Army, has practiced medicine for thirty years. He honed his skills as a combat surgeon during his tenure and gained an abundance of experience while deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Johannesburg. As well as surgical skill, Doug deployed to West Africa in 2014 and saw at first hand the ravages of the Ebola epidemic.



His medical expertise has been instrumental in SOJTF-OIR’S implementation of plans to mitigate exposure, as well as coordinating procedures to treat coalition members and partner forces personnel that are exposed to coronavirus – and communicating those precautions aiming to ‘flatten the curve’ of any epidemic.



“Our most powerful tool in this fight against the coronavirus is communication. Understanding how the virus can spread through a population, its impact on the individual and the effect to the collective mission. It is critically important to implement measures to attenuate the impact of this virus,” said Doug.



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, communication and understanding between the coalition and partner forces is critical to reduce the spread, while ensuring the health and welfare of service members’. Medical personnel and linguists working together is vital.



“Communication is an essential requirement for healthcare, and using linguists has been the best way to break down barriers. We have had the privilege of working with our partners and it’s a very rewarding experience,” explains Doug.



Having linguists available to mediate the language barrier is crucial. Linguists bridge the gap for medical professionals, where there are language barriers by continually communicating universal precautions across cultures.



Though coronavirus is effecting us as a whole, Doug emphasized that flattening the curve starts with individual efforts; each doing our part to protect ourselves and others while communicating best practices in all languages to stop the spread of the virus.



“Undertaking universal precautions and infection prevention measures, while making the conscious decision to change these habits is crucial to stopping the spread of the coronavirus,” Doug exclaimed passionately, “the coalition and its partners have exercised extra prudence to curb this expansion.”



هناك بعض العقبات الخاصة في كونك طبيبًا بريطانيًا محاطًا بالعديد من الجنسيات لقوات التحالف في العمليات الخاصة، قوة المهمة المشتركة-عزم العملية المتأصل (SOJTF-OIR). من السهل التغلب على معظم هذه الصعوبات ؛ ومع ذلك، كانت بعض التحديات في هذه البعثة غير مسبوقة.



دوغ، جراح القيادة في العمليات الخاصة، قوة المهمة المشتركة-عزم العملية المتأصل وضابط في الجيش البريطاني، مارس الطب لمدة ثلاثين عامًا. لقد صقل مهاراته كجراح عسكري خلال فترة عمله واكتسب خبرة وفيرة أثناء عمله في العراق وأفغانستان وباكستان وجوهانسبرغ. بالإضافة إلى المهارات الجراحية، ذهب دوغ إلى غرب أفريقيا في عام 2014 ورأى عن كثب ويلات وباء الإيبولا.



كانت خبرته الطبية مفيدة بالنسبة إلى العمليات الخاصة، قوة المهمة المشتركة-عزم العملية المتأصل، في تنفيذ خطط التقليل من التعرض للمرض، وكذلك في تنسيق الإجراءات لعلاج أعضاء التحالف وأفراد القوات الشريكة المعرضين لفيروس كورونا – والتاكيد على التدابير الوقائية التي تهدف إلى "تسطيح المنحنى /أو تقليل مستوى" أي وباء .



قال دوغ: "إن أقوى أداة لدينا في هذه المعركة ضد فيروس كورونا هي التواصل. فهم كيفية انتشار الفيروس بين السكان وتأثيره على الفرد وتأثيره على المهمة الجماعية. ان من الأهمية بمكان تطبيق إجراءات التقليل من تأثير هذا الفيروس".



وسط جائحة فيروس كورونا-2019، يعد التواصل والتفاهم بين قوات التحالف والقوى الشريكة أمرًا بالغ الأهمية للحد من الانتشار، مع ضمان صحة وسلامة أعضاء الخدمة .. يعتبر عمل الكادر الطبي والمترجمين معًا أمرًا مهما للغاية.



Li wir bijîşkek Brîtanî ku ji hêla piraniya hemwelatiyên hêzên hevpeyman ve di nav Operasyonên Taybet ên Operasyonên Taybet Hêza Hevbeş-Inareserkirina hereêdibe (SOJTF-OIR) çareser bikin, hin astengên berbiçav hene. Piraniya van tengasiyan hêsantir têne xilas kirin; Lêbelê, hin tengasiyên li ser vê seredanê bêhempa ne.



Doug, Komutane Operasyonên Taybet Hêza Hevbeş-Inareserkirina hereêdibe (SOJTF-OIR) ü efser di Artêşa Brîtanî de, we sih salan de derman kir tecribe xwe hene. Wî di serdema xwe de wek hunermendek şervan qiymet kir û dema ku ji bo ployedraq, Afganistan, Pakistan û Johannesburg hate dabeş kirin ezmûna pirr mezin bû. Di heman demê de bi zanebûnek pizîşkî, Doug di sala 2014 de ji Rojavayê Afrîkayê re hat derxistin û di rêza yekem de xençera serhildana Ebola dît.



Pisporiya bijîşkî wî di pêkanîna SOJTF-OIR’E de planên berbiçavkirinê, û hem jî prosedurên kordînasyonê ji bo dermankirina endamên koalîsyonê û karmendên hêzên hevkar ên ku bi koronavirus-têne danûstendin û wan tedbîrên bi mebesta ku xêzandina karesata her serpêhatî ye.



Doug Got, “Di vê şerê dijî koronavirus de alava me ya herî bihêz ragihandinê ye. Famkirina ka vîrus çawa dikare bi navgînek nifûsê belav bibe, bandora wê li ser kes û bandora peywira kolektîf de. Pêdivî ye ku pêkanîna tedbîrên ji bo kêmkirina bandora vê virusê pir girîng e.”