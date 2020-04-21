The Shipyard Instructional Design Center Stands Ready for Lights, Camera, ACTION!

The warm glow of spotlights fill the Shipyard Instructional Design Center’s (SIDC) (Code 1170) studio at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) as the room buzzes to life, a small team prepping to film. Switches are flipped, microphones tested, a script is uploaded and ready to scroll on the teleprompter. Poised in position, the Shipyard Commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson, stands ready for the signal. A red light flashes atop the camera as Videographer Greg Boyd takes up residence behind the tripod. With a hand raised, he begins the countdown…



“Three…Two…One…Action!”



This particular scene has been a frequent occurrence at NNSY, Capt. Torkelson and other members of leadership getting in front of a camera to film updates related to coronavirus (COVID-19), along with other important announcements and workforce congratulations. With current social distancing procedures in place, messages for new employee onboarding, safety, and sexual assault awareness and prevention month (SAAPM) have been filmed vice holding meetings in large group settings, as part of keeping safety at the forefront at NNSY.



“There’s understandably a lot of questions and concerns right now about COVID-19 and its continued impacts of America’s Shipyard while we work to fulfill our critical mission,” said Capt. Torkelson. “It’s a constantly evolving situation and we’re working continuously to stay up-to-date and provide as much information as we can to our workforce.”



Thanks to the teams in the SIDC and the Public Affairs Office (Code 1160), content with the latest messaging is being prepared and shared across the shipyard, on social media platforms, and beyond. Video messaging and digital signage functions have increased to meet the mark in alerting the workforce.



“Code 1170/SIDC is here to assist and support all of the public shipyards in a unique way,” said SIDC Director Dave Pastoriza. “We bring your ideas and thoughts to the forefront, and try and enhance the vision in a creative way.”



The SIDC has been working around the clock filming videos, capturing photos of cleaning efforts, and developing posters and signs to be placed in key areas across the shipyard.



“Recently it has been a little hectic at times working with a skeleton crew, like other codes in the shipyard I’m not working with a full staff due to COVID-19, but our services tend to be in demand when new policies or information needs to reach the, masses with a quick turnaround time,” said Pastoriza. “We have created 12 different signs, nine posters, seven videos as well as taking many pictures all over the shipyard. I also have instructional system designers thinking ahead to design and develop eLearning training content because we don’t know how long this will last and people may have to train remotely in the future if this outbreaks again in the fall.”



As the shipyard continues to move forward, it is important to stay ahead of the curve and provide as many answers as possible to the workforce. The SIDC and 1160 strive to do just that.



“People are at the heart of of what we do to accomplish the mission of NNSY, and your safety, security, health and well-being are my top priority,” said Capt. Torkelson. “We’re doing everything in our power to ensure a safe work environment. I have confidence in all of you that as members of the high-performing Norfolk Naval Shipyard team we’ll effectively meet this challenge head on and fulfill our mission for our Navy and our nation.”



“The foundation of SIDC is to help inform, inspire and educate the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and the naval shipyard workforce by producing innovative multi-media products, effective training content and visual aids that can benefit the integrity and security of us all through photography, graphic design, videography and corporate instructional system design,” said Pastoriza. “Stop by anytime in Bldg. 13 on the 1st floor we are happy to assist you all, in any way we can.”

