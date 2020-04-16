Parade celebrates kids during Month of the Military Child

Tinker Air Force Base’s Youth Services hosted an inverse drive-thru parade on April 16 for Month of the Military Child as a way to celebrate military children and give them a chance to engage in a fun activity while also honoring social distancing guidance in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The event, which was at Tinker’s South Child Development Center, allowed families to drive through a route lined by teachers and CDC staff who held signs with encouraging and supportive messages for children. Encouraging signs were also written on the sidewalk, and the event also featured a bubble machine and a fire truck.



The idea, spearheaded by Tinker’s School Liaison Nakisha Hall and Violence Prevention Integrator Juan Flores, took inspiration from similar events being hosted around the country for children whose lives have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It [helped] the kids who are coping with the social distancing,” Hall said. “I can only imagine how traumatic all this is for them, going from seeing someone every single day to not seeing them at all and not even really understanding what is going on.”



More than 50 teachers and CDC staff members signed up to participate in the parade by holding signs and Hall said that some of the installation’s leadership were in attendance at the event as well. She added that all participants were also in strict observance of social distancing guidelines, including being 6-feet apart.



Due to social distancing guidance under Health Protection Condition Level Charlie, non-essential events with 10 or more individuals have been canceled to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus through May 11. Hall said among the many events canceled during this time frame were many hallmark activities of Month of the Military Child, including the annual carnival Youth Services hosts. Instead, Youth Services have picked up many activities on their Facebook page, including science experiments, recipes, exercise activities and more.



“It’s not just the students that miss their teachers, but the teachers miss their kids also,” Hall said. “When you spend eight hours a day with someone, you’re developing bonds on both ends, and I think this is going to be a good time for everyone to connect in a social distance approved way.”



The commitment to honor military children despite social distancing has even extended beyond Tinker’s gates, as Hall said that Oklahoma City’s Skydance Bridge will be lit up purple on April 27 in honor of Month of the Military Child.

Date Taken: 04.16.2020 Date Posted: 04.21.2020 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Parade celebrates kids during Month of the Military Child, by Kelly White