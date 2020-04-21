Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Customers Can Support NMCRS During COVID-19 Crisis

    Photo By Kristine Sturkie | From now through May 10, NEX customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    From now through May 10, NEX customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at NEX stores and online.

    Customers at select NEXs can purchase a $5 benefit ticket that entitles them to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase from May 7 – 10, 2020. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise.

    Customers can also purchase the benefit ticket online at
    https://www.mynavyexchange.com/navy-marine-corp-relief-society-donation-card/7213356. Once the purchase is made online, customers will receive an email within 24 hours with a coupon code for 5% off their entire purchase along with an additional $5 off coupon.

    In addition, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment, has created a virtual concert series, “We Stand Together,” running in April to keep families entertained during the COVID-19 crisis. While watching, viewers can electronically donate to the NMCRS by clicking the donate button during the performances.

    “Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is honored to be supported by NEXCOM and their loyal customers again this year. Thank you to everyone who buys a benefit ticket, watches the virtual concert series, and supports our mission of being there for Sailors and Marines in financial crisis,” said retired Lt. Gen. Jack W. Klimp, U. S. Marine Corps, President, CEO of NMCRS.

    Since the benefit campaign’s inception in 2011, NEX customers have donated just under $2.5 million to NMCRS.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2020
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    NEX
    NEXCOM
    Navy Exchange Service Command

