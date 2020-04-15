How and why to volunteer from home

By Master Sgt. Lowell Wann

Air Force District of Washington Senior Enlisted Leader, Religious Affairs

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Military and civilian people continue to perform essential missions, and they are no doubt experiencing challenges that truly test their resilience.

There are also people teleworking, confined to their homes for anything other than absolute essentials, and this presents its own challenges, for introverts and extroverts alike.

We’re living in a time of stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and a constant negative information flow. It’s easy to feel isolated, and depression can sneak upon us. While finding a new routine, staying in contact with friends and family, and exercising will help in curbing depression and sustaining your overall mental health, there are also ways that you can give back to the community.

Doing so can help us feel connected to the broader global mission (the fight to flatten the curve), and the community as a whole.

Volunteerism is engrained into the military culture. Having joined an all-volunteer force, many of us have a unique understanding of civic duty. Our profession promotes physical health for a ready force and provides resources to help us stay fit to fight, a but a healthy mind is also a significant factor.

Volunteering can fight depression and better your health through various factors, including:

Change in thought patterns - pushing ourselves into more positive action is one way to break the cycle of negative thoughts and low moods.

Change in perspective - showing different perspectives on life by helping other people you might not otherwise (“I really can change others’ lives”).

Raising self-esteem - volunteering can teach a new skill, improve current skills, add to life purpose, and also improve your interpersonal relationships.

Better overall health – reduced stress, increased longevity, lower blood pressure, overall psychological wellbeing.

Despite the quarantine, thankfully there are still many opportunities to help our community while flattening the curve. A few at-home opportunities include the following:

Folding@Home – Donate your personal computer's resources to help map COVID-19 virus proteins for scientists, which will eventually lead to cures and treatments.

ALONE – Older citizens are at a higher risk than any other age group. ALONE is an organization that provides companionship for elderly people who are living by themselves. The requested minimum time is 2 hours per week.

Crisis Text Line (741741) – Train to become a crisis counselor and help others that are in need. During these uncertain times, many are feeling the effects of depression.

National Sexual Assault Hotline - Support survivors by volunteering for the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN will train you to provide live, anonymous crisis support to survivors across the country.

Love For The Elderly – Due to COVID-19, many nursing homes are closed to even family members. Write letters and send cards to those in nursing homes.

iCouldBe – Become a mentor to a high school student, empowering them to stay in school, plan future careers, and achieve life goals.

#MillionMaskChallenge – With N-95 masks hard to come by, making your own for you, your family, and neighbors will help. Have a sewing machine that isn’t doing much? FreeSewing has free patterns. Have a 3D printer that’s been collecting dust? Here is a 3D printable model. These masks are not approved by the CDC for those that are in direct contact with COVID patients but can help in the overall flattening of the curve.

There are many ways to help our nation during these trying times, even from home. Remember your mental health, and recognize how volunteering to assist others has several mental, physical, social and spiritual benefits. Staying active when our daily routine has been turned upside down is of utmost importance.

(Editor’s note: An article from PsychNet entitled “A prospective study of volunteerism and hypertension risk in older adults.” by Rodlescia Sneed & Sheldon Cohen was used in this article. https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2013-21685-006)

