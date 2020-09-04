U.S. Army Dallas medical and chaplain recruiting stations are open online during COVID-19 for those called to serve

DALLAS, Texas – The U.S. Army Dallas medical and chaplain recruiting stations are open by phone and online to continue resourcing the Army’s health care and spiritual accession requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.



All recruiting events and activities were cancelled in March for 30 to 60 days to limit in-person contact as leaders are implementing force protection measures across the U.S. Army.



“To all of our family, friends and partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth community, we want to take a moment to send you all a brief message,” said Capt. Jacqueline Graf, officer-in-charge, U.S. Army Dallas Medical Recruiting Station. “The Army medical recruiting team has recently transitioned to virtual recruiting operations so that we can do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”



For those interested in learning more about Army Medicine career opportunities, recruiters from

the Dallas Medical Recruiting Station can be reached by phone at 214-406-5847, by email at

Jacqueline.l.graf.mil@mail.mil and on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/DallasMedicalRecruitingStation and Instagram at

https://www.instagram.com/army_medicine_dallas.



For those interested in learning more about

the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, recruiters from the Army's South Central Chaplain Recruiting

Station can be reached by phone at 210-381-4051, by email at krystal.y.charles.mil@mail.mil

and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SouthCentralChaplainRecruitingStation and

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/armychaplainrecruitingsouth.



“Although the way we share information has been impacted by COVID-19, our mission remains

the same. We are dedicated to resourcing the Army’s medical and religious missions,” said Lt.

Col. Mary Rivera, the commander of the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion, a higher headquarters

element to the stations.



“Army health care providers and chaplains are two of the most noble professions one could serve in because those professionals provide invaluable spiritual and life sustaining services to America's sons and daughters in uniform while serving the greatest country in the world,” stated

Col. Edward Mandril, commander, U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade. “These professionals are vital to the overall success of our Army because they maintain the spiritual, physical and health readiness of our uniformed service members and family, which enables our combatant commander to accomplish their military missions in the continental U.S. and abroad.”



“I am very proud of the Highlander Brigade's Recruiters and am impressed by their motivation, hard work and commitment to ensuring the Army medical and spiritual readiness is at historic highs,” added Mandril.



The 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion is one of five battalions assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade to achieve the Army’s critical medical and religious accession requirements. The Dallas Medical Recruiting Station recruits the most qualified professional officers for service in the U.S. Army Medical Department across Dallas-Fort Worth and its surrounding areas, and the Army's South Central Chaplain Recruiting Station, located in Grand Prairie, Texas, has the chaplain recruiting mission for the entire battalion, which spans across ten states in the country’s central region.

