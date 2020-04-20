Military Sealift Command CIVMAR Recognized for Long Career

Commodore Gabe Varela, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific, took a few minutes to recognize Gerard Gude, Able Seaman Watchstander on Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser, for his nearly 31 years of service with MSC.



Gude’s career with MSC began in 1989, in Oakland, Calif., where he held a shore side position as a voucher examiner. As a former Navy Data Processor Technician, he admitted that he enjoyed the office work, but something was missing.



“I enjoyed working shore side in Oakland,” said Gude. “But, I really missed going to sea.”



In August of 1995, Gude became a civil service mariner and began the second part of his career with MSC, at sea. As a CIVMAR, he was able to travel the world. He noted that he particularly enjoys the Pacific Rim countries, especially Singapore, Thailand, Australia and Japan.



“At times it has been challenging, but the travel has been worthwhile,” he said. “I’ve had the chance to see a lot of things and to meet a lot of interesting people. It’s something I enjoyed about the Navy and I’m happy to be able to travel with MSC.”



Gude did note that while he enjoyed the travel and the element of adventure that goes with being a CIVMAR, he did miss his family and shared a bit of regret in missing big parts of his daughter’s young life.



“I missed a lot of my daughter’s life when she was growing up,” he said. “That was really hard and I do have some regrets about that, but being a part of this and being able to work hard and provide for my family, makes up for some of the being away from them so much.”



In addition to the opportunity to travel, Gude said there are many things he enjoys about his work. As an older member of the crew, with a lot of experience, he finds himself acting as a mentor to younger CIVMARS; something that he finds rewarding. His favorite part of his day comes when he is on watch on the bridge, helming the ship.



“Steering the ship and keeping it on course is my favorite thing I get to do! There is no feeling in the world like it. It is the best part of my day.”

As much as he enjoys he work, Gude admits that he is looking forward to retirement, returning to his home in Oklahoma City, and starting the next chapter of his life with his family. Until that day comes, he will still be sailing ships and doing his part to keep MSC on time and on station.

