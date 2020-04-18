Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow remembers Doolittle Raiders

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORC BASE, Texas --
    The Doolittle Raiders hold specific significance to Goodfellow as we remember the 77th anniversary of the storied World War II Doolittle Tokyo raid here, April 18.

    Goodfellow opened its doors as a primary flight training school in 1941 and spearheaded the training for the raid nearly 77 years ago.

    Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” E. Cole, the last surviving Doolittle Raider out of an 80 person crew, passed away April 9, 2019, at age 103.

    We remember our history and build from it, our future.

    “Back then, it was the B-25,” ” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein said, referring to the state of the art in 1942. “We are better prepared today to defend our great nation because of him and because of his fellow Raiders.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.20.2020 08:54
    Story ID: 367810
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow remembers Doolittle Raiders, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Doolittle Raiders
    Goodfellow

