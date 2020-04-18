Goodfellow remembers Doolittle Raiders

GOODFELLOW AIR FORC BASE, Texas --

The Doolittle Raiders hold specific significance to Goodfellow as we remember the 77th anniversary of the storied World War II Doolittle Tokyo raid here, April 18.



Goodfellow opened its doors as a primary flight training school in 1941 and spearheaded the training for the raid nearly 77 years ago.



Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” E. Cole, the last surviving Doolittle Raider out of an 80 person crew, passed away April 9, 2019, at age 103.



We remember our history and build from it, our future.



“Back then, it was the B-25,” ” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein said, referring to the state of the art in 1942. “We are better prepared today to defend our great nation because of him and because of his fellow Raiders.”

